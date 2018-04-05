Masters 2018 schedule, TV coverage and live streaming

Tiger Woods is back at Augusta for the first time since 2015. | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The world’s best golfers convene for the 85th Masters Tournament at Augusta National starting Thursday afternoon in Georgia. By the end of the tournament on Sunday, we’ll know whether Tiger Woods’ grand return to golf’s marquee event lives up to the hype that’s preceded it.

A lot of attention has been thrown Woods’ way over the past several weeks leading up to his first Masters in three years. The 42-year-old put together strong showings in recent tournaments, including back-to-back top-five finishes at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational, that have spurred speculation this could be the return to form that many figured would never happen.

Woods won the Masters four times (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005) at his peak but hasn’t won a major tournament in 10 years. If he can compete near the top of the leaderboard all week in Augusta, fans will surely flock to see if he can pull off the win.

Other top players to watch in the field include Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth. Garcia won last year’s Masters for his first-ever major title. Mickelson, despite being 47, continues to play stellar golf. Rose has five straight top-10 finishes in the tournament, and Spieth had that unforgettable weekend in Augusta three years ago.

Woods’ comeback might be the focus entering the tournament, but there’s no doubt that a talented field will make it difficult for him to win a fifth Green Jacket.

Coverage of the 2018 Masters starts Thursday and Friday on ESPN at 3 p.m. CT. The coverage for those days will also be streamed live on WatchESPN. CBS takes over coverage Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 p.m. CT each day, and there will be live streaming on CBS All-Access and fuboTV, which has CBS as part of its package.

Here’s a look at the daily coverage schedule for the tournament.

How to watch 2018 Masters coverage

Thursday (First round)

Time: 3-7:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live streams: WatchESPN and Masters.com (Holes 15 & 16, Amen Corner, Featured Groups)

Friday (Second round)

Time: 3-7:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live streams: WatchESPN and Masters.com (Holes 15 & 16, Amen Corner, Featured Groups)

Saturday (Third round)

Time: 2-7 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Live streams: CBS All Access, fuboTV (Broadcast Simulcast) and Masters.com (Holes 15 & 16, Amen Corner, Featured Groups)

Sunday (Final round)

Time: 2-7 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Live streams: CBS All Access, fuboTV (Broadcast Simulcast) and Masters.com (Holes 15 & 16, Amen Corner, Featured Groups)