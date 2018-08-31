Matt Nagy: ‘Full confidence’ in Bears’ Cody Parkey after missed kick Thursday

Matt Nagy isn’t going to worry about Cody Parkey just yet — even after the Bears’ placekicker missed his third field goal of the preseason, a 39-yarder, in Thursday’s exhibition finale.

Parkey missed two kicks over 50 yards earlier this camp.

“The weather’s going to be the biggest thing as we go here with how he does,” Nagy said Thursday night. “But he has a couple longer ones that he’s missed that I know, just from both of us talking after the games the next day, that obviously he wants them back. And I just let him know, ‘Hey, man, I’ve got full confidence in you. You miss a couple in a row, we don’t want you to miss them, but I’m not going to stop kicking them.’”

With $9 million guaranteed on the four-year, $15 million deal he signed in March, Parkey isn’t going anywhere.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey warms up. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

He said earlier this week his preseason has been better than outsiders would think. He went 8-for-11 and made all 13 extra-point tries.

“I’ve had a really successful preseason,” he said.