Moncada giving White Sox what they want at the top

TORONTO — Second baseman Yoan Moncada batted .105 in July, .238 in August and .274 in September, a steady climb after he was, as the top prospect in baseball, called up to the White Sox from Class AAA Charlotte last summer.

In the switch-hitting Moncada’s first three games of his first full season, he’s off to the desired start to keep things climbing, except this season he’s batting in the leadoff spot. And if liking where you work matters, it’s a good thing he’s batting first every day.

“I like leading off because I get to see more fastballs,’’ Moncada said Tuesday through translator Luis Sierra. “That’s what I like the most about it.’’

Moncada’s handle on the strike zone and speed are what Rick Renteria likes about Moncada in that spot.

Yoam Moncada. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

“He has a really, really good eye,’’ Renteria said.

And early on, Moncada was giving Renteria what he looked for by hitting safely in the Sox’ first three games including a double and a 431-foot homer in Kansas City on Saturday. He also walked twice.

“Leading off I have the chance to get on base and give my teammates behind me a chance to see what the pitcher is throwing,’’ Moncada said. “I feel very good about that.

“It doesn’t matter, my approach is the same — just try to get on base, make good contact and hit the ball hard.’’

Any inning OK with Soria

Joakim Soria’s save on opening day against the Royals, his former team, was his first for the Sox and 205th of his career, which had him tied with Aroldis Chapman for sixth among active pitchers before Tuesday. Soria can’t speculate on how many saves he’ll collect this season, though.

“I think the situations of the games will dictate it,’’ he said. “Whenever Ricky gives me the chance I am going to be there for them.’’

Nate Jones is viewed as Renteria’s No. 1 weapon because of his wipeout stuff and very well could be the team’s saves leader in 2018. But Renteria went to Jones before Soria in the eighth on Thursday with the Royals’ best hitters due up.

Soria, 33, is good with any inning he’s asked to work in and has closed enough to take it in stride.

“I enjoy playing baseball, it’s what I love to do and when you do what you love it’s easy,’’ Soria said. “I mean, it’s not an easy game. But it’s easy to be in there in that situation.’’

Boston’s whistle stays

It’s not against the rules, so Major League Baseball isn’t expected to ask first base coach Daryl Boston stop using a whistle from the dugout, and it’s more than OK with Rick Renteria. If it creates tension between teams, the league might intervene but Josh Donaldson’s mimicking of Boston blowing a whistle Monday night seemed to be in good fun.

Boston reacted with a huge laugh and Renteria says he saw it that way, too.

“I’ll say this, there was a lot of people smiling in both dugouts yesterday and I’ll leave it at that,’’ Renteria said Tuesday. “Everybody was having good fun. I’m certainly not going to make it more than it is. Guys having fun, enjoying the game.’’

Boston uses a whistle to position outfielders, but blowing it after good defensive plays became a regular practice last season.

Donaldson looked in the Sox dugout and made like he was blowing a whistle after he homered against Reynaldo Lopez Monday.

“We had our guy that blows the whistle, he mimicked blowing the whistle, they’re smiling over there and we’re smiling over here,’’ Renteria said. “Keep playing the game.’’

And Boston will keep it up?

“If he’d like,’’ Renteria said. “He’s going to do what he’s going to do, and we’re all going to have fun.’’