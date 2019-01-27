Mookie Betts says he won’t visit White House for World Series celebration

Mookie Betts said he won't join the Red Sox for their White House visit in May. | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

When the Red Sox visit President Donald Trump at the White House in May, don’t expect Mookie Betts to be there. The star outfielder told reporters at the BBWAA dinner Saturday night that he has decided to skip the event.

“I won’t be going there,” Betts said, per the Boston Globe. “I decided not to.”

The Red Sox are slated to take a trip to the White House on May 9 to celebrate their World Series title, which is a standard tradition for American sports teams after winning championships. Earlier this month, the national champion Clemson Tigers visited the White House in an event that got major press after Trump served a buffet of fast food to the elite athletes.

The Sox have that day off following a three-game series against the Orioles in nearby Baltimore.

Not everyone from the Red Sox will be attending, however. Third baseman Rafael Devers also said that he planned not to go, while shortshop Xander Bogaerts and utility infielder Eduardo Nunez said they’re undecided. Many players, including Chris Sale, Mitch Moreland, Matt Barnes and Rick Porcello, have also said they plan to attend, per the Globe.

Attending the White House has become a difficult decision for some teams and athletes in recent years given Trump’s politics and rhetoric.

The two-time defending NBA champion Warriors declined to attend in 2017 and weren’t invited last year. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles had their event abruptly cancelled after many players announced their intention not to attend. The Stanley Cup champion Capitals haven’t scheduled a visit yet.