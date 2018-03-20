NCAA hockey tournament 2018: Everything Blackhawks fans need to know

The 2018 NCAA men’s hockey tournament may not receive the fanfare that accompanies March Madness, but it’s still going to be a fun competition that’s worth following for Blackhawks fans. The franchise will be represented by eight prospects in the tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, led by Northeastern star Dylan Sikura.

All eyes will be on Sikura, whose status with the Blackhawks remains an uncertainty with free agency potentially awaiting in August. If Northeastern gets knocked out of the tournament quickly, the Hawks will be able to offer him an immediate NHL opportunity that burns the first year on his entry-level contract.

However, if Northeastern makes a deep run with the Frozen Four set for April 5 and the national championship for April 7, then it’s possible Sikura may be playing college hockey until the Hawks’ season is over. If that happens, GM Stan Bowman loses one of his biggest chips to lure Sikura to sign this spring.

The 2018 NCAA men’s hockey tournament is going to be a important one for the Blackhawks, so here’s everything you need to know.

Hawks prospect Dennis Gilbert also played for Notre Dame at last year's NCAA hockey tournament. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Which teams are playing?

East seeds 1-4: Notre Dame, Providence, Clarkson, Michigan Tech

Northeast seeds 1-4: Cornell, Michigan, Northeastern, BU

West seeds 1-4: St. Cloud State, Minnesota State, Minnesota Duluth, Air Force

Midwest seeds 1-4: Ohio State, Denver, Penn State, Princeton

Which Blackhawks prospects are playing?

Here are the eight Hawks prospects whose teams are playing in the NCAA tournament.

D Chad Krys, BU

D Ian Mitchell, Denver

D Blake Hillman, Denver

F Beau Starrett, Cornell

F Dylan Sikura, Northeastern

D Ryan Shea, Northeastern

D Dennis Gilbert, Notre Dame

F Evan Barratt, Penn State

Are any of those guys good?

They could be! Sikura is the one who stands out given he could make an impact in the NHL this year. The 22-year-old forward is third in the country with 53 points and fifth in shots on goal with 173 in 34 games. He’s teamed up on an unstoppable line with Canucks prospect Adam Gaudette for Northeastern.

Those aren’t the only prospects worth watching, either. Mitchell, a 2017 second-round pick, has surpassed expectations by emerging as one of Denver’s top defensemen as a freshman. He’s played a lot with Hillman, who’s proven to be reliable even if his NHL upside is questionable.

Krys, a 2016 second-round pick, remains a super toolsy offensive defenseman even if his all-around game is a work-in-progress. He has 26 points in 39 games for BU this season. Barratt, a 2017 third-round pick, has had a solid freshman year at Penn State.

Starrett and Shea are the least interesting prospects in the group. A pair of mid-round picks from 2013-14, neither player has impressed much at the college level in the years since.

Why should I care?

The status of Sikura and Northeastern is the biggest factor for Hawks fans, but this is still a good opportunity to see a number of their prospects live. That’s a rarity given how infrequently college hockey is broadcast on television, so if you actually want to see what Mitchell, Krys, Gilbert, or Barratt looks like in a competitive hockey game, this is the easiest way to do it right now.

Several of these players, especially Sikura and Mitchell, seem likely to be contributing in Chicago in the near future. If you care enough that you’ve already heard of those guys, then you probably care enough to take a peek at what they’re doing in college.

How does the format work?

The tournament uses a standard 16-team bracket with single elimination rules. If you lose, you’re out, just like in March Madness. The teams are divided into four regionals comprised of four teams apiece, and the winner of each regional advances to the Frozen Four on April 5.

The winners of the Frozen Four semifinals move on to the national championship game, which is set for April 7. All games are being held at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the home of the Minnesota Wild.

What’s the schedule?

All times CT

Friday

Notre Dame vs. Michigan Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

St. Cloud State vs. Air Force, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Providence vs. Clarkson, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Minnesota State-Mankato vs. Minnesota Duluth, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Cornell vs. BU, 12 p.m. (ESPNews)

Ohio State vs. Princeton, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNNews)

Michigan vs. Northeastern, 3:30 p.m. (ESPNNews)

EAST REGIONAL FINAL, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Denver vs. Penn State, 6 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL FINAL, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday

NORTHEAST REGIONAL FINAL, 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

MIDWEST REGIONAL FINAL, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)