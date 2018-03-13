2018 NCAA Tournament: Schedule and live scores

Jalen Brunson will look to lead Villanova to its second national championship in three years. | Frank Franklin II/AP Photo

The process of trimming down the 2018 NCAA Tournament field from 68 teams to one champion starts this week around the country. The annual men’s college basketball tournament is one of the most thrilling sporting events of the year, and this spring should be no different. It’s time for underdogs and buzzer-beaters galore.

Xavier, Virginia, Villanova, and Kansas are the No. 1 seeds in this year’s bracket, which was revealed Sunday. The Cavaliers, looking to bounce back from last season’s second-round knockout, are the No. 1 overall seed after defeating North Carolina to win the ACC tournament.

Tony Bennett’s team brings a fierce defense that’s No. 1 in the country in adjusted rating, according to KenPom.com. There are two teams entering the NCAAs with top-10 rankings in offense and defense (Duke, Michigan State), but the Cavs are atop the website’s overall rankings.

The first round of the tournament begins Thursday, while the second round will be played Saturday and Sunday. The Sweet Sixteen is set for March 22-23, the Elite Eight for March 24-25, and the Final Four for March 31. The national championship game will be played April 2 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

2018 NCAA Tournament schedule and scores

All times CT, some tip off times depend on conclusion of other games

First Four

Tuesday, March 13

No. 16 LIU Brooklyn vs. No. 16 Radford, 5:40 p.m. (truTV)

No. 11 Saint Bonaventure vs. No. 11 UCLA, 8:10 p.m. (truTV)

Wednesday, March 14

No. 16 N.C. Central vs. No. 16 Texas Southern, 5:40 p.m. (truTV)

No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Syracuse, 8:10 p.m. (truTV)

First round

Thursday, March 15

No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma, 11:15 a.m. (CBS)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State, 11:40 a.m. (truTV)

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro, 12:30 p.m. (TNT)

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Penn, 1 p.m. (TBS)

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona, 1:45 p.m. (CBS)

No. 6 Miami vs. No. 11 Loyola, 2:10 p.m. (truTV)

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 South Dakota, 3 p.m. (TNT)

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 NC State, 3:20 p.m. (TBS)

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 LIU Brooklyn/Radford, 5:50 p.m. (TNT)

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson, 6:10 p.m. (CBS)

No. 6 Houston vs. No. 11 San Diego State, 6:20 p.m. (TBS)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin, 6:27 p.m. (truTV)

No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Alabama, 8:20 p.m. (TNT)

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo, 8:40 p.m. (CBS)

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Montana, 8:50 p.m. (TBS)

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 UCLA/Saint Bonaventure, 8:57 p.m. (truTV)

Friday, March 16

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence, 11:15 a.m. (CBS)

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton, 11:40 a.m. (truTV)

No. 4 Wichita State vs. No. 13 Marshall, 12:30 p.m. (TNT)

No. 2 Cincinnati vs No. 15 Georgia State, 1 p.m. (TBS)

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 15 Lipscomb, 1:45 p.m. (CBS)

No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 10 Butler, 2:10 p.m. (truTV)

No. 5 West Virginia vs. No. 12 Murray State, 3 p.m. (TNT)

No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Texas, 3:30 p.m. (TBS)

No. 8 Creighton vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 5:50 p.m. (TNT)

No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Bucknell, 6:10 p.m. (CBS)

No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 N.C. Central/Texas Southern, 6:20 p.m. (TBS)

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 13 Charleston, 6:27 p.m. (truTV)

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 UMBC, 8:20 p.m. (TNT)

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Syracuse, 8:40 p.m. (CBS)

No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Florida State, 8:50 p.m. (TBS)

No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 12 New Mexico State, 8:57 p.m. (truTV)

Second round

March 17-18 in Pittsburgh, Wichita, Dallas, Boise, Charlotte, Detroit, Nashville, and San Diego

Sweet Sixteen

March 22-23 in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, and Omaha

Elite Eight

March 24-25 in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Boston, and Omaha

Final Four

March 31 in San Antonio

National Championship

April 2 in San Antonio