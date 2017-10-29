New Bears receiver Dontrelle Inman inactive vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Dontrelle Inman’s Bears debut will have to wait two weeks.

The receiver was ruled inactive for Sunday’s game against the Saints after only practicing once this week. The Bears agreed to trade a conditional 2018 seventh-round pick for him Wednesday, and it became official Thursday morning when the receiver passed his physical at Halas Hall. He didn’t practice until Friday, however. He will study the playbook during the bye week and play for the first time against the Packers.

Other inactive Bears: quarterback Mark Sanchez, center Hroniss Grasu (hand), cornerback Sherrick McManis (hamstring), defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), linebacker John Timu (knee/ankle) and receiver Markus Wheaton (groin).