NFL Draft results 2018: Browns draft Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield first overall

ARLINGTON, Texas — Baker Mayfield, the reigning Heisman Trophy whose dynamic skillset was matched only by his brash behavior, was the first player selected in Thursday’s NFL draft at AT&T Stadium.

The Browns are betting big on the Oklahoma quarterback. Buzz built in the last two days that they preferred him over USC’s Sam Darnold and Wyoming’s Josh Allen, quarterbacks to whom they’d been linked.

Browns general manager John Dorsey could have chosen Penn State running back Saquon Barkley first. Many considered him the best player in the draft, regardless of position.

At 6-1, Mayfield lacks the ideal height of a passer picked No. 1 overall. His tape, though, was more impressive than that of Darnold or UCLA’s Josh Rosen, who struggled with accuracy as in their final college seasons.

In February 2017, Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in Arkansas; video showed him being tackled by a police officer. Mayfield was briefly suspended and stripped of his captaincy this season after grabbing his crotch while taunting Kansas. The year before, he was criticized for planting the Sooners’ flag at the 50-yard line at Ohio State’s stadium.

“The media has more questions about Baker than the NFL does,” Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said Wednesday. “Most teams are very comfortable with Baker and his personality.”

Mayfield doesn’t figure to start immediately. The Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor, the former Bills quarterback whose contract is structured to let him leave after the 2018 season.

Mayfield provided an answer to one of the more perplexing No. 1 draft spots in years. The Browns had been linked to Darnold, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. Late Wednesday, Tweets sent by Allen in 2012 and 2013, when he was a high schooler, were made public. He apologized Thursday.

The Browns held the top pick for the second-straight year. Last year, they chose Myles Garrett, the Texas A&M edge rusher.