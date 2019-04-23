NFL Draft 2019: All of the Sun-Times’ Bears draft preview coverage in one place
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
There’s less anticipation around the Bears entering the 2019 NFL Draft than past years given their lack of first- or second-round picks, but with five selections between Rounds 3-7, there’s still a lot of important work to be done by GM Ryan Pace and his staff. There’s always a chance the team could hit on another Eddie Jackson or Tarik Cohen.
The Sun-Times hasn’t taken it easy on our draft coverage as a result, so here’s a complete tab of all our articles previewing the Bears and what they might do later this week.
Position by position previews
KICKERS: Will Bears add to their competition at the position later this week?
QUARTERBACKS: With Mitch Trubisky’s growth in mind, the Bears will keep QB room intact
RUNNING BACKS: After trading Jordan Howard, the Bears must replace him
WIDE RECEIVERS: Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller provide the foundation
TIGHT ENDS: Two years later, what do the Bears have in Adam Shaheen?
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: After re-signing Bobby Massie, continuity is king
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: With addition of Bilal Nichols, Bears have quality and depth up front
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: The Bears love Khalil Mack – now they need pass rushing depth
MIDDLE LINEBACKERS: Impressive rookie Roquan Smith should be a self-upgrade in 2019
CORNERBACKS: After committing almost $100 million at the position, Bears still need backups
SAFETIES: Eddie Jackson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix give Bears playmaking starting duo
Mock drafts
PERFECT PLAN: Breaking down the ideal scenario for the Bears on draft weekend
FIRST ROUND 1.0: Will the Cardinals take Kyler Murray or stick with Josh Rosen?