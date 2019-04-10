NFL mock draft 2019: Experts trending toward RB for Bears’ 3rd-round pick

With the 2019 NFL Draft just over two weeks away, mock draft experts are beginning to expand their predictions beyond the first two rounds more regularly. That’s good news for Bears fans hungry to read as much as they can about what the team will do later this month because it means more mock drafts to pour over.

One theme that’s becoming abundantly clear at this point is that the Bears will target a running back in the draft. The signing of Mike Davis in free agency doesn’t fully make up for trading Jordan Howard to the Eagles, so there’s a clear expectation in mock drafts that the team will draft someone at that position.

ESPN had each of its main experts do three-round mock drafts this week, and they each have the Bears picking running backs with the 87th overall pick. Mel Kiper sees the team taking Florida Atlantic’s Devin Singletary, who ran for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons. Todd McShay projects Alabama’s Damien Harris for the Bears’ third-rounder, noting that the team would have to be happy if he fell to that spot.

CBS Sports, meanwhile, projects Penn State’s Miles Sanders for the 87th overall pick, which we’ve seen before.

Here’s a quick summary of the latest mock draft predictions for the Bears’ third-round selection:

Todd McShay, ESPN: RB Damien Harris, Alabama

Mel Kiper, ESPN: RB Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic

R.J. White, CBS Sports: RB Miles Sanders, Penn State

Luke Easterling, USA Today: RB Miles Sanders, Penn State

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: CB David Long, Michigan