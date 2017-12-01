NFL Week 13 predictions: 49ers at Bears

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the 49ers in Week 13:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bears, 24-21: After a bad performance in Philadelphia last week, Mitch Trubisky will gain some confidence against an awful 49ers defense. It couldn’t come at a better time. Season: 7-4.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 31-20: I see the Bears demolishing the 49ers, flexing the full power of a 3-8 team, exploding like a sewer pipe releasing a fatberg. If it’s a dream, I will not even pick the Bears against the Browns. Season: 5-6.

ADAM L. JAHNS

49ers, 24-17: If Blaine Gabbert can lead the 49ers to a victory against the Bears at Soldier Field, then Jimmy Garoppolo surely can do the same. Interestingly enough, Gabbert’s dramatic 26-20 win in overtime was also in Week 13, two years ago. Besides, there are too many bad vibes around the Bears to feel good about them this week. Season: 6-5.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 20-17 (OT): The Bears need to win — or, more accurately, not lose to a one-win team — lest the bloodletting start early. The 49ers, meanwhile, seem perfectly content drafting No. 2 overall. The game plays out accordingly — barely. Season: 6-5.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 24-20: As poorly as the Bears looked against the Eagles, the degree-of-difficulty drops way down here against the 1-10 49ers — the Bears’ first game against a team with a losing record on game day all season. They will respond for John Fox. Season: 5-6.