Nick Schmaltz’s importance highlighted by his absence

Nick Schmaltz missed the last 12 minutes of the season opener, the last 58 minutes of the second game, and the entirety of the third and fourth games. He’s been on the ice for a grand total of 16 minutes and 10 seconds. Yet in his absence, it’s clear just how vital the second-year pro will be to the Blackhawks’ chances this season.

Speed is everything in the modern-day NHL, and the Hawks don’t quite have enough of it. That was as evident Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs as it was last April against the Nashville Predators. The Leafs, as the Predators did, ran around, through and over the Hawks to create scoring chances in transition and dominate the puck.

With Schmaltz on the ice, the Hawks have a line that can do the same to most teams, providing a devastating one-two punch with the heavier, more straight-forward top line of Brandon Saad, Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik. Without Schmaltz, everything beyond the Toews line sort of falls apart.

Joel Quenneville is hopeful that Schmaltz — who left Saturday’s game after just 32 seconds with an upper-body injury when he was sandwiched between two Columbus Blue Jackets while streaking through the middle of the offensive zone to help create a Patrick Kane goal — will be back on the ice Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. Good thing, too, because the guy who was basically a role player for much of his rookie season has very quickly become a key cog in the Hawks lineup, a lynchpin with no replacement.

Nick Schmaltz had two goals and an assist in the season-opener against the Penguins. (Getty Images)

When Schmaltz was hurt, Kane pointed to all the success he had with Artem Anisimov the last two seasons. And indeed, Kane won a scoring title and the Hart Trophy with the big Russian in the middle.

But that success came with the speedy, creative Artemi Panarin on the left wing, not the grittier Ryan Hartman. The numbers are clear: In the first 62 minutes of the season, Hartman, Schmaltz and Kane combined for five goals and nine assists. But with Hartman and Anisimov alongside him, Kane’s line was dominated by both the speedy Leafs and the slower Montreal Canadiens.

Kane had just one shot on goal in Toronto. He didn’t even have a shot attempt in the first period in Montreal, prompting Quenneville to swap him with Lance Bouma. Kane fared slightly better with Tommy Wingels and John Hayden as his linemates, but being paired with two physical grinders is hardly ideal for Kane, who flourishes with speed and creativity on his line. Kane can’t do it alone, and the dramatic reversal of fortune for Kane’s line speaks to just how good Schmaltz was in training camp and in the 10-1 rout of the Penguins in the opener.

There’s a ripple effect, too. Suddenly, Tanner Kero is centering Patrick Sharp and Alex DeBrincat, not Anisimov. And Tommy Wingels, a natural winger, is forced to play center on the fourth line, though Quenneville gave him high marks for his two performances in Canada.

“Obviously you miss a guy that was playing unbelievable for us,” Quenneville said. “He gives us a lot of options, and up the middle, we were probably a little short-staffed in that area, and trying to improvise with our lines as we’re getting deeper in periods. We find a way.”

In the long run, Schmaltz’s brief absence could prove beneficial for the Hawks, who got to see how other pieces fit — or don’t fit — in the lineup. Knowing Wingels is a viable fourth-line center is valuable information. And knowing that the heavier style of Anisimov doesn’t blend as well with Kane and Hartman as it did with Kane and Panarin is important, too.

But above all else, if these first four games have shown anything, it’s that Schmaltz — faster, stronger, and far more assertive than he was last season — appears to be the key to the Hawks’ offense.

“I love having the puck in the middle of the ice and I love playing fast,” Schmaltz said last week. “It’s just getting stronger in the offseason, getting quicker, winning more puck battles and enabling our line and myself to have the puck more. That’s when we’re at our best, when we have the puck, when we’re making plays and holding onto it and generating a lot of chances.”

That’s indeed when the Hawks are at their best — when Schmaltz is on the ice.

