Nikola Mirotic definitely has a thing for Utah

No fewer than three teams are reportedly interested in the services of Nikola Mirotic, the Bulls power forward who wants out of Chicago.

Some think the Detroit Pistons or Portland Trail Blazers would be a good fit for the offensive-minded stretch-forward.

Mirotic himself reportedly has expressed interest in the Utah Jazz and is intrigued by coach Quin Snyder’s uptempo offense.

How this all plays out is anyone’s guess, but Mirotic might be throwing off some hints.

Is Utah the next stop for Nikola Mirotic? (Getty Images)

RELATED STORIES:

Jimmy Butler to Bulls: ‘Sue me, I’m not apologizing’

Dwyane Wade gives huge props to Bulls, Fred Hoiberg

It’s tough to draw any conclusions from a person’s social media habits, but we’ve noticed a few changes to Mirotic’s Twitter account.

Among Mirotic’s most recent follows are Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and The Salt Lake City Tribune.

Hmm.

Mirotic follows 394 accounts. Most are current and former teammates, sports media sites, sports reporters and national news accounts.

Mirotic long ago followed Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, whom he played with him in Spain.

Outside of LeBron James, Kobe and a few other stars, Mirotic follows very few non-European players. And then there’s Mitchell, who torched the Bulls for 32 in their last meeting in December.

Perhaps more odd than the Mitchell follow, though, is his association with The Salt Lake City Tribune. Mirotic follows no other local newspaper sites in the U.S. other than the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune.

Follow me on Twitter @DanCahill_CST