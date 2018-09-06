Carpenters protest hiring non-union sub-contractor for Halas Hall renovation

Rusty Broadbent, business manager for Carpenters Local 1027, is among those who have been protesting near Halas Hall. Besides the banner, they've also brought an inflatable rat, a frequent sight at union protests. | Patrick Finley | Sun-Times

Union carpenters, upset about a non-union shop being hired to work on the expansion of Halas Hall, have been protesting outside the Chicago Bears’ headquarters for more than two weeks.

Mortensen Company, lead contractor on the expansion, hired Ameriscan Design, a non-union shop, to do off-site millwork on the project — putting Bears fans who belong to Carpenters Local 1027 in an uncomfortable position.

It’s also put some of them on protest duty; they’ve been out there since Aug. 20.

“I’m a Bears fan. I hate standing out there. I do,” said Rusty Broadbent, business manager for Local 1027. “But, I mean, it’s a lot of hours, it’s a lot of man-hours. If it were a $100,000 job it might be a different story, but it’s a multi-million dollar job that I just can’t turn my back on and walk away from.”

Three or four Local 1027 members have Bears season tickets, according to Broadbent.

One of them is Chris Kasmer, a business representative at Local 1027 and union carpenter for 20 years. It’s his union wages that allow him to afford season tickets, Kasmer said, and he’s had them for more than 10 years. But should the situation continue, Kasmer said, he might consider not renewing after this season.

“It hasn’t affected [my relationship with the the team],” but it definitely could effect that,” Kasmer said.

Bears’ spokesman Brandon Faber said all employees on the Halas Hall job site are union, and Broadbent and Mortensen agree on that point. The non-union work would be performed off-site.

The Bears did not comment further about the protests. Ameriscan Design did not return an email and phone calls requesting comment.

“We understand concerns may exist between a supplier and a union; however, there is currently no labor dispute between Mortenson and any union,” Mortenson senior vice-president Greg Warner wrote in a statement.

“Mortenson is responsible for selecting this supplier, not the Chicago Bears. We have used this supplier in the past and are currently using this supplier in other projects in the Chicagoland area, without any issues.”

The expansion is meant to double the the north suburban Lake Forest facility’s size.

Opting for a union shop would mean more than just higher wages for the workers on the job, Broadbent said.

“I was planning on getting this thing built to last. A nice, beautiful, high-profile job. Maybe get [Bears chairman] George McCaskey saying a few things about it. Having the millwork shown in the shop being built, having the millwork shown out in field, getting installed. What better PR can you get?”

Two to four members have been stationed at roads leading into the facility every day since Aug. 20, with the exception of Labor Day, Broadbent said, and they plan to keep doing that, for now.

DISCLOSURE: Some unions and labor organizations have ownership stakes in Sun-Times Media, including the Labor/Management Union Carpentry Cooperation Promotion Fund.

