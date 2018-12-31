Northwestern uses 28-point 3rd quarter to rally past Utah in Holiday Bowl

Utah was in a giving mood and Northwestern took advantage.

The Utes (9-5) committed four turnovers in the third quarter allowing the Wildcats (9-5) to score 28 points en route to a 31-20 victory in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday night in San Diego.

Trailing 20-3 at halftime, the Wildcats started their comeback on a Blake Gallagher interception. Clayton Thorson then found Riley Lees for a four-yard touchdown to make the score 20-10 with 13:13 left in the third. Jared McGee then returned a fumble for an 82-yard touchdown to make the score 20-17 with 6:40 left in the third.

On the Utes’ next possession, Trae Williams forced a fumble and it was recovered by JR Pace. Two plays later, Thorson found Trey Klock for a 20-yard touchdown pass with 4:39 remaining in the third. After a Utah three-and-out, NU extended it lead to 31-20 on Riley Lees’ 8-yard touchdown run with 1:40 left in the third.

Northwestern offensive lineman Trey Klock (39) dives past Utah defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) for a touchdown during the second half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) ORG XMIT: CADP114

Thorson finished 21-for-30 for 241 yards. Running back Isaiah Bowser had 23 carries for 70 yards.

Utah quarterback Jason Shelley finished 27-for-45 for 302 yards and had two touchdown passes in the first quarter.

This was the fifth nine-win season at NU for coach Pat Fitzgerald.

NU had six takeaways total in the game.