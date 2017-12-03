Ohio State left out of playoff; Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama in
It’s official. And it’s more than a little surprising to many.
The College Football Playoff matchups: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Clemson. It’s that first one where the surprise comes in.
The Crimson Tide (11-1) are in and Ohio State (11-2) is out. The committee chose a second team from the SEC, along with Georgia, the champion of that league, but left out the winner of the Big Ten. That will offend fans throughout Buckeye Nation to no end.
The debate about what’s going to happen is over. But the bitterness will endure.
Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.
Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com