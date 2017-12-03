Ohio State left out of playoff; Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama in

Colleges 12/03/2017, 12:24pm
Steve Greenberg
@SLGreenberg | email

It’s official. And it’s more than a little surprising to many.

The College Football Playoff matchups: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Clemson. It’s that first one where the surprise comes in.

The Crimson Tide (11-1) are in and Ohio State (11-2) is out. The committee chose a second team from the SEC, along with Georgia, the champion of that league, but left out the winner of the Big Ten. That will offend fans throughout Buckeye Nation to no end.

The debate about what’s going to happen is over. But the bitterness will endure.

Urban Meyer and Ohio State celebrate Saturday's victory over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. (AP/Michael Conroy)

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com

Previously from Sports

LIVE BLOG: Bears host 49ers at Soldier Field
Derrick Rose wants to return to the Cavs
Ohio State left out of playoff; Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama in
Why did Bears cut Robbie Gould? GM Ryan Pace said he upgraded