Pat Foley wears Eddie Olczyk jersey while throwing Cubs first pitch

It’s a tradition that every time someone throws out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game that they wear the team’s jersey with their own name stitched in the back.

But on Friday, Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley decided to break the norm when throwing out the first pitch at the Cubs game against the Reds. Rather than wearing his own jersey, he decided to don the name “Olczyk” on his upper back — a tribute to his partner-in-crime during Blackhawks broadcasts Eddie Olczyk, who is battling colon cancer.

Foley proudly showed off the jersey, holding it up and rotating in a semicircle so fans could see it wasn’t his name.

Cool Moment: @NHLBlackhawks announcer Pat Foley wears an Eddie Olczyk jersey as he throws out the first pitch at Wrigley Field. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/XsIZRMXfpm Pat Foley wore a Cubs jersey with Eddie Olczyk's name on the back of it while he threw out the first pitch and led the seventh inning stretch. | Cubs/Twitter — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 29, 2017

Olczyk announced he his cancer diagnosis in July. He’s expected to miss the start of the season as he undergoes further treatment, including chemotherapy.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney