Pat Foley wears Eddie Olczyk jersey while throwing Cubs first pitch
It’s a tradition that every time someone throws out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game that they wear the team’s jersey with their own name stitched in the back.
But on Friday, Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley decided to break the norm when throwing out the first pitch at the Cubs game against the Reds. Rather than wearing his own jersey, he decided to don the name “Olczyk” on his upper back — a tribute to his partner-in-crime during Blackhawks broadcasts Eddie Olczyk, who is battling colon cancer.
Foley proudly showed off the jersey, holding it up and rotating in a semicircle so fans could see it wasn’t his name.
Olczyk announced he his cancer diagnosis in July. He’s expected to miss the start of the season as he undergoes further treatment, including chemotherapy.
