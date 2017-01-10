Patrick Finley: Analyzing Bears and their QB dilemma after 1-3 start

The good news is, the Bears didn’t lose Sunday.

They did, however, continue their soul-searching after Thursday’s blowout loss in Green Bay, a 1-3 start to the season and a quarterbacking disaster that seems to have reached critical mass.

Sun-Times’ Bears expert Patrick Finley breaks down the first quarter of the season:

The Bears’ quarterback situation hasn’t worked because …

The Packers' Clay Matthews sacks Mike Glennon on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Mike Glennon has turned the ball over early and often. In the Bears’ last two losses, they had six drives that started in the first quarter. Glennon has fumbled three times and thrown one interception during that span; the Bears have punted the other two times. No team’s offense — least among them, the Bears’ — is built to play catch up. Jordan Howard, who should be the centerpiece of the attack, has suffered as a result.

Has Mike Glennon gotten a fair shake?

Yes. It’s easy to feel bad for Glennon — he started the year with the league’s worst receiving corps and is two dropped passes in the end zone away from being 2-2. But his turnovers are inexcusable, and generally have not been the fault of his receivers, no matter what the Bears coaches say.

Is Mitch Trubisky ready? Does it matter?

He’s close enough. If he weren’t, Mark Sanchez would be the team’s second-string quarterback. The rookie’s readiness certainly matters; the Bears were so sensitive about not rushing Trubisky that they originally developed a plan to sit him for most, if not all, of the season. They know the value of not damaging Trubisky long-term.

The most disturbing part of the Bears’ start …

The scores. John Fox’s Bears teams had lost six games by 20 or more points entering this season — and then did it twice in the last three games.

Their biggest challenge will be …

Winning games. The next team on the Bears’ schedule with a losing record? The 49ers on Dec. 3. The next seven games are against opponents who are .500 or better.