Blackhawks turn to ‘nuclear line’ with Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews

With the Blackhawks staggering through a five-game losing streak and the season sliding into insignificance, coach Jeremy Colliton went in the lab and played mad scientist with his lines.

He poured this tube into that one and mixed names in a beaker until sparks flew, smoke rose and bolts of lightning cracked across the sky. A profound idea emerged in his moment of genius: Put the two best players together.

It’s a forward combination some playfully refer to as the “nuclear line,” and the elements are Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and third name goes here. It’s highly dangerous, as the Capitals saw Sunday when the Hawks blitzed them with five goals between the two.

Eureka.

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane give the Hawks a loaded line. | Mark J. Terrill/AP

“It makes the game simple,” Kane said after Monday morning’s practice. “It’s not like you have to think too much or even talk too much about what we want to do.

“We just want to work hard, win battles and play well defensively. If we do that, we should get a lot of chances.”

Colliton would be crazy to split them apart now, and while he’s definitely a lineup tinkerer, he’s not crazy. “Last [game] was perfect,” Kane mused, “so you assume we’re going to play together in the near future.” Colliton played coy, but that future surely will be Tuesday against the Islanders.

Pairing Kane and Toews — the third man is Drake Caggiula, by the way — isn’t as obvious of a move as it might seem. Colliton’s preference has been to anchor each of the top three lines with a premier scorer so the Hawks have Kane, Toews or Alex DeBrincat on the ice most of the game.

But desperate times call for desperate lines. The last-place Hawks are still striving for a playoff spot. While it’s still an extreme long shot on paper, Colliton and the players refuse to concede.

“We’re going to play until we’re out of it,” Colliton said. “No reason to give up. We’ll do everything we can.”

That’s the basis for going all in with Toews and Kane, regardless of the ripple effect that depletes the ammo on his third and fourth lines. DeBrincat gives them some punch on the second with Dylan Strome and Dominik Kahun, and Colliton hopes Brandon Saad can lead the third.

That’s all boring, though. Back to the nuclear line.

Kane and Toews have the potential to make each other better. Toews frees up Kane from some of the dirty work. Kane is good enough with the puck that Toews can shift into more of a scorer’s mentality on offense.

Kane described Toews as “pretty much the perfect center” for an scoring-obsessed wing like himself because, “he wins a lot of battles, he wins faceoffs, he’s obviously able to make plays and he can get to the hard areas, too, so he opens up a lot of space.”

Toews, who’s on a resurgence after underwhelming production the last two seasons, likes that Kane’s capability takes some burden off him because, “You don’t have to over-support guys like that. He always seems to find a way out if he’s in trouble.”

When they talk about playing together, all they do is laugh as though it’s comical how easy the game becomes. It’s as fun for them as it is for those watching.

“It’s important as a coach to know what the players want,” Colliton said. “Doesn’t mean you give it to them, but it’s something you gotta consider.”

Kane was already on a blistering run before the lineup change and has 12 goals and 14 assists in his last 11 games. Toews, however, had two goals in 15 games before unloading on the Capitals.

With both stars firing at full capacity that line can be overwhelming, and there’s been little about the Hawks this season that can be called overwhelming. It’s time to unleash the most powerful weapon they’ve got.