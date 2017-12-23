Patrick Sharp returns to Blackhawks’ lineup vs. Devils; Kempny out

Patrick Sharp, a proud three-time Stanley Cup winner, was matter-of-fact about his return to the Blackhawks’ lineup against the New Jersey Devils tonight — on the top line with Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad — following a one-game benching against the Stars.

“It’s another opportunity to be back in the lineup and be better than I was before,” Sharp said.

Sharp, who has 280 career goals, was a healthy scratch for the first time since his formative NHL years with the Philadelphia Flyers. He has three goals and nine points, with a minus-six differential this season, with one goal in his last 27 games. He downplayed the wake-up call aspect of the healthy scratch.

“I’m always motivated. I don’t think sitting out adds to that motivation,” Sharp said. “I’d like to think I’ve been pretty motivated all season long. It just hasn’t gone the way I’d like.”

Blackhawks forward Patrick Sharp (being congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Ducks in November) has three goals and nine points this season. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

While Sharp is just happy for an opportunity, coach Joel Quenneville is hoping the top-line assignment with Toews and Saad will help spark production from Sharp. Rookie Alex DeBrincat was dropped to re-constituted third line with Ryan Hartman and Richard Panik. Vinnie Hinostroza is the odd-man out against the Devils.

“Playing with Jonny and Soder, maybe there’s some offense there and a little more consistency on the production side,” Quenneville said. “Getting [DeBrincat] back there — he was scoring at a higher rate down there [on the third line earlier in the season]. Maybe they can help both lines.”

Sharp said he has recovered from hip surgery that ended his 2016-17 season with the Stars prematurely. He just has to start playing better.

“I think I’m a better player when I’m skating and shooting,” Sharp said. “It sounds pretty basic, but when I use my quickness and speed — pace to my game — it’s an asset.”

Quenneville is loyal to his stalwarts, as most coaches, are, so benching Sharp was not an easy move to make.

“He handled it like a pro,” Quenneville said. “I don’t think he was happy. I think everybody’s disappointed. Whether it’s been a long time since you’ve been in that spot, it’s not where you want to be. But he handled the skate [in Dallas] well and I thought he looked good [Saturday]. It’s a good opportunity for him no matter where he’s playing. So it’s where it is. It’s never eas not playing.”

And without Sharp, the Hawks weren’t any better. They lost 4-0 to the Stars in Dallas on Thursday night.

“It’s not fun,” Sharp said. “It’s different. I’ve been through it before at the start of my career, struggling to get into the league. Every day was a battle to be an NHLer. It’s not a good feeling, especially in a loss, watching and thinking maybe you could have done something out there different. But it’s part of being a professional. Keep your head up and wait for that opportunity to get back in.”

As expected, Quenneville made other changes after the 4-0 loss to the Stars. DeBrincat, who has no points in the last three games, will skate with Hartman and Panik on the third line — an entirely new grouping. And defenseman Jan Rutta likely will be inserted into the lineup vs. the Devils, with Michal Kempny sitting out.

Dropping DeBrincat opens a top-line spot for Sharp and also gets DeBrincat a better match-up.

“He’ll definitely get that,” Quenneville said. “But it seemed like he had the puck more [when he was on the third line previously]. I think without it, he’s pretty effective in where he needs to be and how he goes around the ice in all zones. For him, it’s have the puck and play to your strengths.”