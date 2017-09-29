Practice makes perfect as Tommy Wingels adapts to Hawks system

Training camp isn’t particularly fun. The practices are long, the workouts are hard, the games are meaningless, and the same-day travel is awkward. With up to nine taxing months of hockey ahead of them, most players — heck, most fans, too — would rather skip straight to opening night. Only a masochist would enjoy the preseason.

Well, a masochist or a veteran trying to learn Joel Quenneville’s system.

“A lot of people complain the preseason is too long,” Tommy Wingels said. “But when you join a new team, with new systems and new personnel, the more you play, the better. Every game, I’m starting to feel better and pick up more things. The more preseason, the better, for me.”

The proof was on the ice Thursday night in Detroit, as Wingels scored his first preseason goal in his third outing. Wingels is just now starting to really grasp Quenneville’s aggressive, quick-transition style of play. Quenneville likes to say, “We try to keep it simple,” but history suggests it’s anything but. For young, malleable players making the transition to the NHL, it’s one thing. For veterans who have long been set in their ways, it’s quite another.

Ask Brad Richards, who was floundering on the fourth line for the first month of his Hawks tenure back in 2014 before it all clicked in. Ask Antoine Vermette, who came in at the trade deadline in 2015 and found himself scratched in the Western Conference final before putting it all together. Ask Trevor Daley, who never managed to adapt and was quickly traded away.

“Maybe there’s some time that’s needed,” Quenneville said. “When in doubt, trust your instincts — that’s something we always tell them. I think getting up to speed [should take] a month or four weeks.”

Then he laughed, realizing those two time frames are basically one and the same.

“I was going to say two months, but I don’t think it should take that long,” he said. “Not even close to it.”

Hockey players are loath to get into specific Xs and Os, but Quenneville’s demanding mix of structure and creativity can take some time to get used to.

“It is different here, it is,” Wingels said. “Things all over the ice are different. Not in a bad way — I think the way Joel plays is very aggressive, and it’s a winning style. But the way he plays is unlike what I’ve seen before. So it’s just little things that you’ve got to pick up, little habits, places on the ice to be. It’s taking a little bit of time.”

In his two weeks of training camp, as he’s tried to hold off hard-charging young players such as John Hayden, Alex DeBrincat and Vinnie Hinostroza, Wingels has put in the work — on the ice and in video sessions. The key, as it was for other veterans, is for it all to become second nature.

“Ultimately, you’ve got to get to the point where you’re not thinking about it, where it just becomes habitual,” he said. “Our game’s so fast. If you think abut a play and think about where you’ve got to be, you’re going to miss the play. We’ll get there. I’m feeling pretty confident in the system so far, so hopefully it doesn’t take a month or two to get there. Hopefully a week or two.”

The transition off the ice has been a lot smoother for the Evanston native. There can be unique burdens to playing in your hometown — the creature comforts of home are nice, but the demands on your time are greater. Instead of just going to the rink and back to an apartment, you have family in town, non-hockey friends, and other obligations.

Wingels has embraced them all.

“I’m a person who can easily say, ’No,’” he said. “I understand that hockey’s my first priority here, and if there’s time for other things on off days, or when hockey isn’t calling, then we’ll explore those avenues. But I’m here mainly for hockey. Everything else comes second. So far, so good.”

NOTE: The Hawks sent defenseman Erik Gustafsson and forwards Laurent Dauphin and David Kampf to Rockford, and put defenseman Ville Pokka on waivers.

