Pro Bowl hopes? Bears’ Mack, Fuller, Jackson, Amos, Cohen leaders in fan voting

This has been a breakout season of recognition for Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks. Largely overlooked as an impact player on 3-13 and 5-11 teams in his first two seasons with the Bears, Hicks has been recognized as a leader — right behind, and sometimes even right with, two-time All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack — on a resurgent 9-4 Bears team that is likely to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

All Hicks needs is a testimonial to acknowledge that recognition, which could come in the form of a Pro Bowl berth. The team will be announced live at 7 p.m. Tuesday on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special.

“It would be an honor,” Hicks said as the Bears prepared to face the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field. “It’s something I’ve wanted for a really long time. Is it guaranteed to happen? No. Have I been shafted before? Yes. Will it hurt the same? It for sure will. But that’s what we’ve got to deal with. I hope everything goes the way that I deserve. But we’ll see.”

Hicks, who has 48 tackles, six sacks and 11 tackles-for-loss this season, is one of several Bears candidates for the Pro Bowl. Mack is a virtual lock, with 10 sacks and six forced fumbles. Safety Eddie Jackson, with five interceptions and three touchdowns and cornerback Kyle Fuller, tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions, are good bets to make it.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) chases down Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Packers 24-23 victory Sept. 9 at Lambeau Field. | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Others in contention include inside linebackers Danny Trevathan and Roquan Smith, nose tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerback Prince Amukamara, safety Adrian Amos, kick returner Tarik Cohen and center Cody Whitehair.

Players are selected by a consensus of voting from fans, players and coaches. Four Bears players were leading vote-getters in NFC fan voting: Mack, Fuller, Jackson and Cohen. Amos was second behind the Jets’ Jamal Adams at strong safety. Fan voting is one-third of the selection process.

The expected haul for the Bears’ defense would be a long time coming. The Bears, despite finishing 10th in total defense in 2017, did not have a defensive player who had ever been named to the Pro Bowl until Mack was acquired in a trade prior to Week 1.

The Bears, in fact, have not had a player selected to the initial Pro Bowl roster since guard Kyle Long in 2014. They have not had a defensive player named to the initial Pro Bowl roster since 2012, when defensive end Julius Peppers, cornerbacks Charles Tillman and Tim Jennings and defensive tackle Henry Melton made it with, wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Long in 2015 and running back Jordan Howard and guard Josh Sitton in 2016 made the Pro Bowl as injury replacements. The Bears did not have a participant in the game last season.

The Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. Central time in Orlando, Fla.