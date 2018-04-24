Rare baseball card of Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is worth at least $60K

Starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani awaits his turn at batting practice before playing the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Anaheim, California. | John McCoy/Getty Images

It might just be the holy grail of two-way Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani collectables.

Bowman is scheduled to release it 2018 baseball cards Wednesday and one lucky collector could find that they’re in possession of ultra-rare Ohtani baseball card worth a lot of money.

In this year’s pack, there’s a one-of-a-kind Ohtani Superfractor autographed card, which is already in high demand. BlowoutCards.com said its prepared to pay $60,000 for the card if it stays in mint condition and is delivered to the company’s office, located in Sterling, Virginia, by May 11.

Blowout co-owner Thomas Fish said in a blog post on the company’s website that he has already received numerous calls from international buyers who are willing to pay big bucks for the trading card.

Ohtani, who has been called the “Babe Ruth of Japan,” has been phenomenal so far this season. With his unusual skillset, Ohtani has found success from the mound and at the plate. He is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 innings pitched so far this year. Meanwhile, Ohtani is also hitting .333 with three home runs and 11 RBI in 11 games.