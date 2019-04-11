A really big gobbler for first turkey: And Turkey of the Week begins

Elinor Arato with her first turkey. Provided

Elinor Arato bagged her first turkey during Illinois’ second youth hunt weekend. It was a 25-pound gobbler with a 10.5-inch beard and 1.25-inch spurs, taken near Milford.

It’s a pretty good way to start Turkey of the Week for another spring.

“[She was] using a 20-gauge shotgun and at 14 yards [made] a perfect head shot,” her father Giuseppe emailed.

