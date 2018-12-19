Reflective Brandon Pirri called up to Golden Knights

Brandon Pirri’s latest chance in the NHL came Wednesday. His reaction this time was slightly different than when he got his first call from the Blackhawks in October 2010.

“It’s a little different from being a 19-year-old getting called up to the Hawks the first time where it’s just crazy. You’re calling everyone and you want everyone to know. Now, I get called up, I’ve got to tell my wife. I told my son – he’s 11 months old, he doesn’t get it,” Pirri said. “These are different changes and they’re all good. It’s good emotions.

“I have an amazing support system, but at the same time it’s just funny looking back on it.”

The Vegas Golden Knights recalled Pirri to take the place of Max Pacioretty, who was placed on injured reserve. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pirri was in Pacioretty’s spot in the lineup during their Wednesday practice, skating on the Golden Knights’ second line with center Paul Stastny and right wing Alex Tuch.

Known as an offense-first player, the former top Hawks prospect has produced at a career-best clip for the Wolves this season. Before getting back to the NHL, Pirri was leading the AHL with 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 28 games, eight ahead of Wolves winger Daniel Carr for the top spot. And Pirri had been especially prolific recently, scoring seven goals and adding three assists over his last four games.

Once considered the Hawks’ second-line center of the future, Pirri never earned the trust of former coach Joel Quenneville and was traded to the Florida Panthers in March 2014 after playing just 35 games over parts of four seasons in Chicago. Since then, the 27-year-old Pirri’s had his moments in the NHL but has bounced around the league, also playing for the Ducks and Rangers. He spent most of last season with the Wolves while making two appearances for the Golden Knights.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity. I believe I can play in the NHL and I think I should be,” Pirri said. “I’ve got to prove it.”



Briefly

According to a report over the weekend, another prominent Premier League club could be coming this summer to Chicago.



The Daily Mail reported that Arsenal is looking into a five-game tour of the United States and is exploring stops in Chicago and on the East Coast. If Arsenal does visit, they would become the latest major English team to play in the Chicago area in the last five years, joining Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool (2014), Manchester United (2015) and Manchester City (2018).