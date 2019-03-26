Remember me? Bulls guard Denzel Valentine has a huge summer in front of him

TORONTO – It is sometimes easy to forget that the 14th overall pick from the 2016 NBA draft is still on the Bulls roster.

Not that it’s Denzel Valentine’s fault necessarily, but it’s been a strange three seasons for the former Michigan State standout.

He spent his rookie season in the background of the Jimmy Butler-Dwyane Wade alpha takeover, tried to find his way between starting and a reserve role last season, and then missed all of this season with reconstructive ankle surgery.

The hope for Valentine at this time next year is he’s a key rotation player, giving the Bulls a serious threat from behind the three-point line, as well as play-making.

For his sake, he better be that.

“Absolutely,’’ coach Jim Boylen said on Tuesday, when asked about sink-or-swim time for Valentine. “It’s a huge summer for him. A huge moment in his career to establish himself in the league. That’s why injuries break my heart because you have a chance to establish yourself in the league, and you got to make the most out of that opportunity.’’

Especially with what Year 4 will mean for Valentine.

He’ll be on the final season of his rookie deal during the 2019-20 campaign, and if he wants to stay a piece in the rebuild he will have to earn that.

The hope is that the 38.6 percent shooting he displayed from three-point range last year, as well as the defense he showed at times, can both be on display with his return. Considering the lack of depth on this roster it would be welcomed with open arms.

“He is a worker, he’s a tough guy, and he loves the game,’’ Boylen said of Valentine. “He likes playing. He enjoys the competition part of it. He’s a 40 percent three-point shooter, and we miss that alone. That would change the way we look. I think he was over 40 [percent] off the bounce, too, so those two things apply to the NBA game right now. He can take that lid off the damn rim.

“So I’m looking forward to him coming back. I know he’s anxious, he’s focused, and I know he’ll work.’’

As far as the summer plans for Valentine, vice president of basketball operations said that playing in Summer League wouldn’t be ruled out, but only if Valentine wanted to go that route.

Red Fred?

Nebraska made it official on Tuesday, parting ways with basketball coach Tim Miles after seven seasons, and while Fred Hoiberg’s name has been floating around that job for the past month, a source said the former Bulls coach is still in the decision process.

Hoiberg, who was fired on Dec.3, will be paid through next season by the Bulls, and while he has serious Nebraska connections – his grandfather coached there and Hoiberg was recruited to play football there – the Sun-Times has reported on several occasions that the top priority for Hoiberg was an NBA job.

“I don’t know where Fred’s mind is right now but it seems like an unbelievable fit for him and his family,’’ Boylen said of the Nebraska rumors. “And he’s got some history there. I know it’s a great place to live, it’s in the Big Ten, which to me is a great conference. Whatever Fred chooses to do I know he’ll be successful, and he’ll give it all he’s got.’’