Manager Rick Renteria expects White Sox’ coaches to return next season

Say what you want about the White Sox’ coaching staff, but manager Rick Renteria says it would be hard to find a harder-working bunch.

‘‘Everybody works very, very hard wherever we’re at,’’ he said last week. ‘‘We’re prepared, and we’re already preparing for the next series. You have a lot of guys in there that care about all these players, in spite of the fact that the players get upset with us because we’re more truthful than they would like us to be.’’

Vice president Ken Williams has sung the staff’s praises this season, despite a performance from a rebuilding team that hasn’t been easy on the eyes every night. Renteria, who is finishing his second season with the current staff, said he expects his coaches will be back next season.

‘‘I anticipate everybody is, yes,’’ Renteria told the Sun-Times. ‘‘I hope so, yeah.’’

Manager Rick Renteria and bench coach Joe McEwing greet Avisal Garcia after the right fielder hit a home run home run against the Twins during a game last season. (Getty Images)

Renteria said he thinks there is ‘‘reciprocal affection” between players and coaches.

‘‘I think the players appreciate that we’re honest with them,’’ he said.

Renteria, who missed four games last month when he was hospitalized in Minneapolis after a bout of lightheadedness, said he won’t lighten his load because of that episode. The tests revealed no health concerns, he said.

‘‘I have not scaled back,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘I am not doing anything differently. It hasn’t even crossed my mind. I’m not going to live and do things based on what that was — an anomaly. And I feel great.’’

Renteria is always an early arrival at the ballpark, and he’s still throwing batting practice.

‘‘It doesn’t change my approach to how I do things,’’ he said. ‘‘I go all-out. People have been telling me to slow down my whole life. I don’t think that’s going to happen. I’m not going to change.’’

Avi to have knee surgery

Right fielder Avisail Garcia isn’t waiting long to have arthroscopic surgery on his right knee after the season. He said he’s having the cleanup done Tuesday.

Garcia, 27, said he felt something in the knee on Opening Day and has since played through knee and hamstring issues all season. He was on the disabled list twice with a strained hamstring and took three cortisone shots for the knee this season, he said.

He revealed in August that he would have the procedure.

‘‘Especially because it’s my right knee, and that’s where all my power is,’’ Garcia said.

Garcia entered the Sox’ game Tuesday against the Indians batting .238/.278/.440 with 18 homers and 46 RBI in 88 games. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give him a career-high 19, but he hasn’t done enough to enhance his trade value and figures to return next season.

‘‘I know the talent is there,’’ said Garcia, who was an All-Star in 2017. ‘‘I know what I can do when I’m healthy, so let’s see what happens next year.’’

This and that

Renteria said the scheduled home finale Wednesday will be a bullpen day for the pitching staff.

• Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito will start in a day-night doubleheader Friday in Minnesota. Carlos Rodon will start Saturday and Dylan Covey in the final game of the season Sunday.

• Jim Angio is retiring at the end of the season after 40 years of directing Sox and Bulls games on television in Chicago. He began his Sox broadcasting career in 1978 with WSNS-TV (Ch. 44), working with Harry Caray and Jimmy Piersall.