Renteria leaning toward mix-and-match in White Sox bullpen

Nate Jones pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on April 28, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ariz. – White Sox manager Rick Renteria wasn’t about to name a closer with less than three weeks to go before Opening Day, and why should he?

He doesn’t have an obvious lockdown choice for the role, which had been manned by David Robertson – whom the Sox signed for $46 million and four years with postseason dreams in mind — the last two and a half seasons.

In rebuilding times, the Sox urgency isn’t quite the same with right-hander Joakim Soria, 33, and right-hander Nate Jones, 32, profiling best to rack up the most saves in 2018.

Soria, acquired from the Royals in a three-team trade in January and earning a $9 million salary ($8 million from the Sox), has 204 career saves but hasn’t closed since 2015. Jones could close games but has three career saves and is coming off elbow surgery. Juan Minaya collected nine saves late season but pitched to a 4.53 ERA, his usage by default after the Sox emptied their bullpen with mid-season trades of Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak and more.

So it looks like Renteria will mix and match in 2018, and if need be, go with his best if the game’s on the line in the seventh or eighth inning rather than save a hot hand for the ninth.

“I don’t want to say committee, I want to make sure I have a couple of guys I can rely on,’’ Renteria said. “With Nate and Joakim in here having done that we’re hoping they can fill that role.’’

Soria, after a horrible first outing, had his second straight good one Friday against the Padres Friday, allowing one single and getting three ground-ball outs.

Jones, who has a wipeout slider to go with mid-to-upper 90s heat (as well as a changeup), has struck out five over three scoreless one-inning appearances

“Nate is coming back healthy and capable of doing a lot of different things,’’ Renteria said. “So our flexibility has improved.

“We have Minaya, [Gregory] Infante, even [Danny] Farquhar. We have a balance of guys and flexibility in that role. Multiple guys are capable in fireman type situations, putting out a difficult moment.’’

Jones has prototype closer stuff, but Renteria isn’t pegging him for the ninth inning. If Mike Trout is coming up in the eighth in a close game, Renteria might go to Jones.

“If I think Nate is the hottest piece I have to put out a fire in that situation, it might be Nate,’’ Renteria said. “Just depends on the situation and matchup.’’

NOTE: The Sox made seven roster moves, releasing outfielder Willy Garcia optioning left-hander Jace Fry to Class AAA Charlotte and reassigning five others to minor-league camp, including right-hander Alec Hansen, their No. 3-ranked prospect per Baseball America.

Also reassigned in the club’s second round of roster cuts: left-handers Brian Clark and T.J. House and right-handers Tyler Danish and Jordan Stephens.

Garcia, who played in 44 games last season, did not play this spring because of a sore wrist. He was best remembered for starting in all-Garcia outfield with Avisial Garcia and Leury Garcia and for being in a violent collision in right field with second baseman Yoan Moncada, in which he suffered a concussion and fractured jaw.

The Sox have 53 players in in major-league camp.