Report: Josh McDaniels leaves Colts at altar, will remain Patriots’ OC

Hours after announcing the hiring of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to be their head coach, the Colts are back in the market for one.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that McDaniels decided not to take the Colts’ job and will remain with the Patriots. Schefter reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft “sweetened” McDaniels’ contract to help entice him to stay.

In the past 48 hours, Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with Josh McDaniels and ultimately wound up sweetening his contract, helping to entice him to remain in New England, per sources. Bill Belichick has his OC back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

At 9:59 a.m. Tuesday, the Colts tweeted, “We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach! Press conference scheduled for Wednesday.” At 6:34 p.m., Schefter tweeted the bombshell news.

ProFootballTalk said that the Colts feared this might happen, reporting that the team has three candidates ready to be interviewed in the next couple days.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that McDaniels was swayed by coach Bill Belichick being locked in to return next season and maintaining stability for his family, among other factors.

Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia officially became the Lions’ head coach Monday, the day after the Pats lost Super Bowl LII to the Eagles. It appeared Belichick would lose both of his coordinators until McDaniels’ change of heart.

Now, he not only has his offensive coordinator back, but he might have his successor in place.