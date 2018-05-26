Sore thumb actually helping White Sox’ Tim Anderson

DETROIT — Shortstop Tim Anderson is playing with his right thumb wrapped after he got jammed by Orioles lefty Tanner Scott on Wednesday.

“Like jammed real bad,’’ Anderson said Saturday. “It didn’t feel real good.”

Anderson grounded to second on an inside pitch during the seventh inning of the Sox’ 11-1 win Thursday. But Anderson said hurting his thumb actually turned out to be a good thing.

“It’s helping me swing at better pitches,’’ he said. “I won’t swing at a bad pitch, to avoid hurting it.’’

Tim Anderson rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on May 25, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Getty Images)

Anderson went 0-for-3 against Orioles right-hander Dylan Bundy Thursday, but he went 3-for-4 with a home run Friday against Mike Fiers in the Tigers’ 5-4 come from behind win.

Anderson said his throwing isn’t affected much by the sore thumb.

“It’s feeling better every day,’’ he said.

Davidson scratched

Designated hitter Matt Davidson was scratched after taking batting practice and missed his fourth consecutive start. Davidson has been out with a sore back.

Jose Rondon replaced Davidson at DH and batted fourth.

Alfredo Gonzalez makes debut

Catching coordinator John Orton is with the team on this road trip as 24-year-old catcher Alfredo Gonzalez, pressed into service after the 80-game suspension for starting catcher Welington Castillo, makes his debut Saturday.

The Sox bring coordinators in from time to time, but in this case, the front office recommended Orton come in on special assignment.

“I thought it made sense,” Renteria said. “A good suggestion.”

Gonzalez brings a good reputation as a pitch framer and he threw out 11 of 33 base stealers at Class AAA Charlotte, where he batted .169 in 27 games. He’s a career .159/.272/.181 hitter at AAA, though.

Renteria said Orton is also there for Omar Narvaez, who has made 18 starts behind the plate and leads the majors with eight passed balls, a stat Narvaez says he’s not totally responsible for.

“Sometimes I don’t want to put too much on the pitchers but sometimes you don’t know where the ball is going,’’ he said. “It’s not always comfortable, sometimes you have to fight through and just stop it.’’

In Narvaez’ defense, starters Carson Fulmer (demoted to Charlotte last week) and Lucas Giolito have battled extreme command problems, often missing the target by more than a foot.

“Sometimes it’s on me, too, it’s just a passed ball,’’ Narvaez said. “And I’m trying to work on it and get better. My job is to stop the ball.’’

In other catching news, waiver-claim Dustin Garneau, 30, was promoted to AAA Charlotte, and Yermín Mercedes, 25, was assigned back to Class A Winston-Salem. Mercedes did not appear in a game for the Knights.Abreu’s merry, merry month of May

Jose Abreu is batting .352/.396/.568 with 13 doubles, two homers, 16 RBI and a .964 OPS in 22 games this month.

“He’s becoming a much more consistent guy with longer streaks of performance,’’ Renteria said

“He’s been around the block now [in his fifth season]. He’s more comfortable in his own skin. He knows his weakness and strengths and knows how to use them.’’

Abreu has eight homers, and only two in his last 28 games. Abreu gets pitched around, and Renteria suggested that total might be higher were he surrounded by a deeper lineup.

“I hope [his home run numbers pick up],’’ Renteria said. “That is more of a consequence of making good contact and getting good pitches to hit. He is one of our better hitters so he doesn’t always get something to manage as much as you’d like.’’

Where have they gone?

The Sox 25-man roster includes 15 players who were with team on Opening Day. Five from the opening day roster are on disabled list (Nicky Delmonico, Avisail Garcia, Leury Garcia, Miguel Gonzalez, Danny Farquhar) one is on restricted list (Castillo), three are at Charlotte (Carson Fulmer, Juan Minaya, Gregory Infante) and one (Tyler Saladino) was traded for cash considerations.

Saladino was slashing .345/.367/.690 with three home runs in 30 plate appearances for Brewers.