Spring geese? Lingering mallards, deep thoughts: Yetter’s season-ending blog

I am fascinated by the observations, photos and ruminations by Aaron Yetter in his final blog of the year off the Illinois Natural History Survey’s aerial waterfowl surveys.

There is real stuff to mull, particularly the stark differences of land use in Illinois and Missouri along the Mississippi River. But I also wonder about the meaning of lingering mallards and the possibility of spring geese because I watched flock after flock of cacklers heading north on the evening of Jan. 5.

Click here for much information about the aerial surveys and, more importantly, about the Stephen A. Forbes Biological Station, located along the Illinois River on Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge near Havana. Established in 1894, “it is the oldest inland field station in North America and one of nine field stations of the Illinois Natural History Survey. The Frank C. Bellrose Waterfowl Research Center is housed at the Forbes Biological Station.”

I have appreciated Yetter sending his blog and his willingness to offer thoughts from his perspective in the sky. On a specific note, I suspect there is a lot more ice by this morning than there was on Thursday.

Here is Yetter’s final blog of the season: