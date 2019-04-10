Start of White Sox, Rays game will be delayed

The start of the White Sox game against the Rays Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field will be delayed by inclement weather.

The game was scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. with Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 10.00) facing Rays righty Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 0.82).

A mix of sleet and drizzle began to fall around 12:30, with temperatures in the upper 30s. Groundskeepers covered the pitcher’s mound and home plate area and stood poised by the tarp, which had not been put on the field as of 12:50.

The Sox (3-7) have lost four consecutive games are hoping to avoid a three-game series sweep against the Rays (9-3).

Here is the Sox lineup:

Leury Garcia CF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Jose Abreu 1B

Yonder Alonso DH

Eloy Jimenez LF

Tim Anderson SS

Welington Castillo C

Daniel Palka RF

Yolmer Sanchez 2B

Lopez P