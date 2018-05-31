Talking Points: Five things learned from Bears defensive coaches

Starting with the return of Vic Fangio, continuity is king for the Bears’ defense. But there still are jobs to be won. New contributors must emerge. And some young stalwarts still require development. Here are five things gleaned from conversations with defensive coaches during organized team activities:

Inside linebacker: Some “carryover” from Georgia’s defense to the Bears’ should help first-round pick Roquan Smith, who must earn his starting spot.

“Meaning what we do, there is carryover to what he has been exposed to,” inside linebackers coach Glenn Pires said. “I know what they run with that defense. I’ve known [Georgia coach] Kirby [Smart] for many, many years. I was on staff with him at the Dolphins. They have a good scheme. They understand well. And they expose their guys on defense to a lot of good things.”

Smith’s speed, instincts and performances in big games stood out to Pires. But Pires’ draft evaluation of Smith delved even deeper because he knows what Fangio wants. Pires called Smith’s fit “very, very encouraging.”

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith meets the media at rookie minicamp. (AP)

“You just look at what their foundation and their techniques are,” Pires said. “He did a lot of things that we do, a lot of the things that we ask our linebackers to do, and he did them very, very well.

“You hear the word ‘instincts’ a lot, but what is that? He reacts well to situations. He diagnoses things well. You see his body language before the play. There’s a lot of communication going on, and that all comes from his background.”

All of it bodes well for Smith, who will play early if he can prove that he can effectively communicate within the defense. Pires called it a “big, big hurdle” for a young players.

“Everybody is different,” Pires said. “But once again, he has been exposed to a lot because of his scheme that he’s been in. So that’s a plus for him.”

Outside linebacker: The Bears view Kylie Fitts as a sixth-round selection with a high ceiling — one who might earn an early role if he continues to impress.

“We had a lot higher grade on him than where he was drafted,” outside linebackers coach Brandon Staley said.

The Bears are searching for pass-rush help within their current roster, but Staley said that Fitts also can help in pass coverage and set the edge against the run.

“He does a little bit of everything well,” Staley said.

It helps that Fitts has the right physical makeup.

“He’s a shade under 6-4, but he’s 263 [pounds],” Staley said. “So he’s a big guy. He can run. And then he did 31 reps on the bench press. So this guy’s got a lot of the tools that you’re looking for.”

Fangio said Fitts showed “some ability along the way” during the offseason program, but padded practices in camp will carry more weight. The Bears are counting on either Isaiah Irving or Fitts to contribute.

“There is a little bit of a question there of depth and depth quality,” Fangio said of his outside linebackers. “But we’re confident that the guys we have there, somebody will surface to be the two starters and couple backups we need.”

Nickel back: Keeping Bryce Callahan healthy is a priority for secondary coach Ed Donatell.

“I want to get him to training camp right,” Donatell said.

And then Donatell wants to get Callahan through camp and the preseason “clean.”

“That’s the goal,” he said.

Callahan is the Bears’ unquestioned No. 1 nickel back, but he’s dealt with nagging injuries since signing with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He’s missed time every year.

Callahan’s future with the Bears depends on improving his durability. He signed his one-year tender this offseason as a restricted free agent.

“I really like having him,” Donatell said. “He’s a sharp guy who really knows how our defense works. He’s got good ball skills, good movement and cover skills.”

Defensive line: Roy Robertson-Harris is taking the right steps toward filling the starting hole left by Mitch Unrein’s departure.

Last year at this time, Robertson-Harris, an undrafted free-agent signing from Texas-El Paso in 2016, was in the early stages of a major adjustment.

The Bears moved him from outside linebacker to five-technique end. To do so, Robertson-Harris added roughly 30 pounds to his 6-7 frame. He’s listed at 294 pounds.

“He doesn’t have the mass, meaning the 300-and-plus pounds that maybe somebody else does,” defensive line coach Jay Rodgers said. “But he’s big and he’s strong. He can move. He can swivel his hips a little bit. And he does have a good burst, so he’ll make a lot of hustle plays.”

Robertson-Harris’ athleticism makes him a unique force in the base defense next to Eddie Goldman, but also in sub packages with Akiem Hicks.Robertson-Harris appeared in 13 games last season and made two sacks.

“He got a full season of what it’s like,” Rodgers said. “Now he’s got an expectation that’s a little bit different, almost a higher expectation for himself because he understands it. It’s just a matter of going out there and mastering all the techniques, run and pass, in order to get production on the field.”

Safety: It’s early, but Deon Bush is on his way to solidifying a roster spot as a reserve behind starters Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos.

Fangio highlighted Bush’s development this week. It was unsolicited praise, too, that came while Fangio answered a question about Fitts.

“As one of the teachers, I see it,” Donatell said. “We’re just not there yet.”

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Bush started six games as a rookie. Now he’s competing with fellow 2016 draft picks Deiondre’ Hall and DeAndre Houston-Carson for roster spots.

“[Bush is] playing really fast, and he’s playing certain,” Donatell said. “He’s playing with great speed. That just means that he knows where he’s going, and he’s seeing what he’s supposed to see when he’s supposed to see it. That’s where most of his improvement is.”