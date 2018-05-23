Tarik Cohen: new NFL rules will make kickoffs ‘more like a punt return vibe’

To Tarik Cohen, the NFL’s new kick return rules look a lot like a punt return. And that’s a good thing.

The rule changes, presented Tuesday at the league’s spring meetings, mandates that kickoff teams line up with five players on either side of the ball; only one yard off the line of scrimmage, rather than a five-yard window; and post at least two players outside the yard-line number and two more inside.

Players on kick return teams can no longer perform wedge blocks. Once the ball lands in the end zone, it becomes a touchback — whether a player touches it or not.

The goal is safety — players will be colliding at a lesser speed, and, for the most part, one-on-one — but it might lead to more dynamic returns.

“It’s pretty cool,” Cohen, who returned 29 punts and 26 kickoffs last year, said Wednesday after an organized team activity practice. “It’s more one-on-one blocks now, so it’s really going to be like a punt return vibe, that you have to depend on your one on one blocks. No wedges.”

Bears running back Tarik Cohen runs during practice. (AP)

Also Tuesday, owners approved a rule that allows for players to be ejected for lowering their helmet to initiate contact against an opponent when on an unobstructed path and when the contact is otherwise avoidable.

“I’ve always taught them to play with their heads up,” Bears offensive line coach Harry Hiestand said. “Every time somebody’s head goes down, we’re pointing it out in the meeting room. They’ve gotta have their eyes up and they have to see where they’re going, anyway. A lot of times it’s guys that at times are out of control or stumbling or overextended, in bad football position, that causes you to go down.”

Last week, outside linebacker Sam Acho said Bears defenders are aware of trying to keep their helmets up, citing Leonard Floyd’s two concussions in 2016 as a coaching point.

“We as a team, we’re already focusing on that — head up, tackle the right way,” he said. “It will keep you healthy and it will help out team.