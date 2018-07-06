Tim Anderson out of White Sox lineup vs. Astros

HOUSTON — Shortstop Tim Anderson is out of the White Sox starting lineup for their game against the Astros Friday night after getting with a pitch on the left forearm during the eighth inning of the Sox’ 4-3 loss Thursday.

Anderson stayed in the game and stole second base but did not play in the field after that.

“We obviously had to remove him,” manager Rick Renteria said after the game. “He’s pretty lean and got hit flush pretty much on the upper forearm. I would say [Friday] we’ll know more. It’s always the next day, the after effects of a blow right now. We’ll evaluate him tomorrow, day to day.”

Anderson is batting .353 with two homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored over his last 13 games, raising his average from .230 to .251.

Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox throws the ball to first base against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 4, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775136534

Leury Garcia, who replaced Anderson at shortstop last night, was in the starting lineup at shortstop Friday:

Moncada 2B, Sanchez 3B, Abreu 1B, Avisail Garcia RF, Palka LF, Davidson DH, Smith C, Leury Garcia SS, Engel CF, Lopez P