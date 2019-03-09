Tooting their Hoerner: Cubs’ first-round pick making big first impression

MESA, Ariz. — Infield prospect Nico Hoerner is wasting no time opening eyes on the big-league staff just nine months after the Cubs made him their first-round draft pick out of Stanford.

“He’s kind of a quiet kid but very confident at the same time,” Maddon said.

That confidence is soaring after earning invitations from minor-league camp to make a pair of big-league exhibition starts – reaching base all eight plate appearances, including a homer and double Saturday against the Angels to go with a pair of singles and a triple Thursday against the Rockies.

Last year’s 24th overall pick also has been hit by pitches twice and drawn a walk.

Nico Hoerner (right) talks with coaching staff assistant Juan Cabreja during Thursday's 3-for-3 game against the Rockies. (John Antonoff photo)

“I just need to see him more on defense,” said Maddon, who had Hoerner starting at short Saturday after he was the DH Thursday. “But our guys have told me they wanted him to play [with the big club] because there’s a lot of confidence to him.

“I don’t know what level we’re going to start him at, but he’s not far away,” Maddon added. “If he catches the ball as well as everybody says hedoes, and is able to work good at-bats like we’ve seen – which I don’t think is going to go way – he’s not far off.”