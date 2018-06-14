Trae Young makes his case to be a Bull as the draft intrigue continues growing

Trae Young said all the right things on Thursday.

Following his private workout for the Bulls at the Advocate Center, the shoot-first, ask-questions-later point guard from Oklahoma praised the “G.O.A.T.’’ in Michael Jordan, gave a shout out to Derrick Rose’s “beast-like’’ high school career at Simeon, and sold himself as “someone different, someone that everybody would like.’’

What Young didn’t do?

He didn’t grow. He’s still 6-foot and change in his bare feet. He didn’t have a chance to show that his defense ability actually has a heartbeat. A big knock on the guard in his one year with the Sooners. Finally, until he’s actually in someone’s camp and going head-to-head against NBA talent, there’s no way to gage if his lack of athleticism at that position will cripple his shot-making ability.

All of a sudden maybe owning that No. 7 overall draft pick (to go along with the No. 22 pick) doesn’t feel quite as good as it did a month ago.

“I think everybody has things that everybody has people want to look at and things like that, and I think that’s an area of concern for people,’’ Young said of his size. “My job is to go out there and prove that it’s not. I mean that was a concern for people coming into college and I didn’t let that be a factor.’’

He also answered the critics who have been picking on his defense.

“I don’t think there’s really a way to improve defensively going 1-on-0 [in these workouts],’’ Young said. “Work on my body, continue to work on my speed, and just show from Day 1 that I’m going to change the narrative. That’s my goal and that’s my job to change the narrative on that.’’

One narrative that can’t be changed?

The Bulls and general manager Gar Forman – who handled most of the heavy-lifting in scouting the prospects for next Thursday’s draft – have to absolutely hit a home run if this rebuild wants to move forward.

And what they need to figure out with Young is can his ability to play-make and shoot from long range like he did in college translate to the Association, where men are men and soft undersize point guards end up playing overseas after they’re exposed.

Just in case things weren’t cloudy enough for the teams in the lottery, it was reported that Michael Porter Jr. – also a prospect the Bulls have done a ton of homework on – had to cancel his second pro day because of muscle spasms in his hip area.

Porter missed all but a few quarters of basketball with Missouri this past season, undergoing back surgery on his L3 and L4 spinal discs.

When healthy, Porter entered the fall considered a top two pick in this draft, but now there’s a lot of uncertainty on where his value is.

And if the plate wasn’t full of enough intrigue for the Bulls, there’s a small concern with the early workout habits of point guard Kris Dunn this offseason.

Multiple sources told the Sun-Times last week that the coaching staff was less than impressed with Dunn’s early summer work habits so far, which is a far cry from the player they acquired from Minnesota in the Jimmy Butler trade last offseason.

Dunn was a workout warrior right after his rookie campaign came to an end for the Timberwolves, and when he was dealt those workout habits came with him in the trade. With his second season in the books, however, he has been “shortcutting’’ his way through May and the early parts of June, enough so that the idea of a drafting a point guard is a growing reality.