UCF’s Scott Frost wins Eddie Robinson coach of the year award

Colleges 12/14/2017, 11:59am
Associated Press

DALLAS  — Scott Frost, who led Central Florida to a perfect regular season before taking the Nebraska job, has won the Eddie Robinson Award as the national coach of the year.

The Football Writers Association of America and the Sugar Bowl announced the winner Thursday. In his second season at UCF, Frost guided the Knights to a 12-0 record, the American Athletic Conference championship and a Peach Bowl bid.

He is transitioning from UCF to Nebraska, where he will coach his alma mater. He still expects to coach UCF in its bowl game.

The other finalists were: Bill Clark of UAB; Lane Kiffin of Florida Atlantic; Jeff Monken of Army; Lincoln Riley of Oklahoma; Kirby Smart of Georgia; Dabo Swinney of Clemson; and Jeff Tedford of Fresno State.

Former Central Florida coach Scott Frost watches players warm up before the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
| John Raoux/AP

