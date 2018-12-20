Vic Fangio jokes he has one job interview booked this offseason — with the Cubs

Vic Fangio, the Bears defensive coordinator who could be the subject of head-coach interest this offseason, revealed Thursday, tongue firmly in cheek, that he has one interview scheduled for the offseason.

With whom?

“The Chicago Cubs,” he joked. “Joe Maddon’s got an opening. That guy that went to the Orioles. He’s promised me an interview for that job.”

Fangio and Maddon are close friends — though that’s probably not enough to land him the bench coach job left open by new Orioles skipper Brandon Hyde.

Vic Fangio is finishing his fourth Bears season. | AP photo

Fangio, a devoted baseball fan, was reminded that former Bears general manager Jim Finks went directly to the Cubs, where he served as president/CEO, in 1983.

“That’s right,” Fangio said. “There’s precedent.”