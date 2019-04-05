Watch Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot throw first pitch at White Sox’ home opener

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot was in for a “thrill of a lifetime” on Friday.

Three days after she made history as the first African American woman elected mayor of Chicago, Lightfoot threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the White Sox home opener against the Mariners.

“I’ve been a longtime White Sox season ticket holder, started in the far reaches of right field,” Lightfoot said. “I never would’ve imagine a day like today.”

As Lightfoot approached the mound, she took off her cap and waved it to the fans who greeted her loud cheers.

In her bag of tricks, what pitch did she go with?

“One that barely got over the plate,” Lightfoot joked.

Lightfoot’s pitch hit the ground before it bounced into former Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski’s glove. Pierzynski met her halfway and the two posed for a picture on the field. Ozzie Guillen also stopped Lightfoot for a photo.

Lightfoot’s attendance overshadowed Hall of Famer Harold Baines, who was joined by Jim Thome on the mound for a second ceremonial pitch.

Lightfoot said she was thrilled to be a part of Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“As a huge White Sox fan, it’s always great to be here,” Lightfoot said. “The enthusiasm [and] the hope of the season at the start of Opening Day, there’s nothing like it.”

Lightfoot is expected to also throw out the first pitch for the Cub home opener Monday.