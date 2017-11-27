What’s that smell? Bears’ offense, play-calling, QB accuracy Sunday

The Bears found the origin of the foul stench that permeated through the walls of Halas Hall on Monday: sushi, disposed of improperly, that spent the weekend working up to a vile, eye-watering potency.

In the film room Monday, the visual equivalent of the smell jumped off the screen.

The Bears had 33 yards of offense at halftime — and 36 penalty yards — in Sunday’s 31-3 loss to the Eagles. They didn’t muster a first down until about a minute into the third-quarter.

It was an unmitigated mess. The Bears were overmatched in Philadelphia — most teams this year have been — but also appeared unprepared. After Dontrelle Inman was injured in the second quarter, the Bears had to stop their punter from taking the field on third down — and then took a timeout because, coach John Fox said, “we were backed up and we were lined up wrong.”

The Eagles' Fletcher Cox sacks Mitch Trubisky on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Sunday destroyed any momentum offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains gained the week before, when the Bears set season highs in yards and first downs against the Lions. It’s unclear how he can ever get it back — certainly not by beating the 49ers, who have given up 25.8 points per game, the fifth-most in the NFL, on Sunday. Or, on Christmas Eve, the Browns, whose 26.3 points per game allowed ranks as second-worst.

It would have taken a surprising performance against a good team to give Loggains’ job prospects any buzz heading into next season — and even that depends on the increasingly unlikely chance Fox is still the Bears’ head coach in 2018. Instead, the Bears posted the second-worst rushing game in franchise history. An outside zone running team, ran such a play only once in the first half. Players in the locker room wondered why.

“All these matchups are different,” Fox said Monday. “I think that’s obvious. I think we executed better [against the Lions]. I think we were probably a little bit more whole. They aren’t excuses.”

They sounded like them; Fox detailed guard Josh Sitton’s concussion and a large deficit as reasons for offensive struggles.

”I just think the whole game just went different,” he said.

Loggains was praised for his creativity in the first quarter against the Lions, and with good reason — rookie Mitch Trubisky completed passes to four different receivers and staked his team to a 10-point lead.

In the seven quarters since then, the Bears have averaged 4.39 yards per play. One team in the NFL has averaged fewer during the full season.

The offense moved backward after the previous week, and so did Trubisky. Praised by Bears bosses for his accuracy, did his best Carl Edwards Jr. impression in Philadelphia, leaving throws high and outside en route to a 51.5 completion percentage.

Fox argued that Trubisky, who he says has an innate knack for accuracy, didn’t have an “over-abundance” of bad throws. He blamed bad timing, a result of mistakes by both his quarterback and his teammates.

“We did not resemble a well-oiled machine in that department,” Fox said. “I think most people can see that, including myself.”

The offense played the way their building smelled.

