While Michael Porter Jr. waits, Wendell Carter Jr. showing growth for Bulls

Every night is a new experience for Bulls rookie Wendell Carter Jr. Whether it’s learning how to play against a historic team like the Warriors or matching up with stars like Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Carter can apply something from each appearance.

“There’s only so much film can do once you get in the game with a certain player. You’re not going to know every move he’s going to do or what he’s going to do every time he comes out, if he’s going to be hot making all his shots or whatever the case may be,” Carter said. “The film helps a little bit, but being on the court is just a whole different (thing).”

Wednesday’s matchup with Jokic was another early test for Carter, who has also faced Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Detroit’s Andre Drummond.

“You can tell he’s getting more comfortable every time he steps on the floor,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “The great thing about Wendell is, you can see it the first day that we saw him on the floor, is he’s not going to back down from anybody. He takes these challenge head-on and he learns from each experience that he has out there on the floor against all these bigs that have different skill-sets.”

Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry (95) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Atlanta. Chicago won 97-85. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

While Carter has been able to learn, a player some wanted the Bulls to take last June is still waiting for his chance.

Expected to be one of the top college players last season, Michael Porter Jr. only appeared in three games for Missouri after undergoing back surgery in November 2017. Doubts about Porter’s health then hurt his draft stock, dropping him to 14 where the Nuggets scooped him up as teams like the Bulls passed on the player with a high ceiling but plenty of risks. Porter then underwent a second surgery in July, hasn’t played this season, and doesn’t have a timetable for his return.

Carter, meanwhile, is showing growth.

In a lost cause Monday against Golden State, Carter had 18 points. Two days earlier against Atlanta, Carter had his first double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“Each game I’m finding my spots on the court, getting more comfortable on the court and my teammates are having more trust in me,” Carter said.

Markkanen update

At the end of Wednesday’s shootaround, Hoiberg was seen chatting with the injured Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen, who suffered a right elbow injury during a Sept. 27 practice, hasn’t played yet this season and was expected to be out 6-8 weeks.

As for what the two were talking about, the Bulls coach claimed it didn’t involve basketball.

“We were talking about fishing,” Hoiberg deadpanned.

Hoiberg said there is no target date for Markkanen’s season debut but that he’s still 2-4 weeks away from returning, adding he’s “still a ways away.”

Markkanen is on the running track to do straight-line running, after last week being on a treadmill and a bike. Markkanen is getting back into the weight room and has been doing lower-body work but also starting to add to his strength-training with his upper body.

“He’s still a couple weeks away from really doing anything as far as contact is concerned, but it is good to see him upping his activity,” Hoiberg said.

Denzel Valentine (left ankle) will get a scan Thursday.