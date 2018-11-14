White Sox ACE program adds 20 more to collegiate ranks

The White Sox held their annual a signing day ceremony with members of their Amateur City Elite (ACE) program Wednesday, with 20 high school players signing letters of intent to play college baseball.

This year’s event at Guaranteed Rate Field raised the number of student-athletes who will go on to higher education institutions to more than 180 participants since 2007. Twenty-four ACE alumni have been drafted.

Sox shortstop Tim Anderson spoke to the players before the ceremony, which was emceed by Laurence Holmes of 670-AM The Score.

Through the ACE program, the Sox offer the top players among the inner-city (and suburban) baseball communities the opportunity to play against highly competitive travel teams. ACE team members (12-18 years of age) participate in elite practice and competition schedules while receiving academic direction to prepare them for success both on and off the field.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (white shirt) talks to ACE program participants who signed letters of intent to play college baseball Wednesday at Guarantee Rate Field. (White Sox photo)

The 2018 signing class:

Michael Bolton, Brother Rice: Purdue

Benji Brokemond, Brother Rice: Miami (Ohio)

Brandon Laux, Brother Rice: Kirkland Community College

Kendall Pettis, Brother Rice: Oklahoma

Jason Hodges, Marist: Arkansas

Deven Jones, Brooks College Preparatory Academy: Triton College

Brandon Tyler, Hammond High School: Grambling State

Henry Perry, Harlan Community Academy: Harper College

Pierce Jones, Marian Catholic: Northern Illinois

Jacob Schroeder, Homewood-Flossmoor High School: Northern Illinois

DJ Gladney, Illiana Christian High School: Eastern Kentucky

Ryan Nelson, Montini Catholic: Eastern Kentucky

Kendal Ewell, Marist: Eastern Kentucky

Wendell Smith, Marist: Morehouse College

Brandon Green, Kenwood Academy: Southern University

Justice Page, Lindblom Math and Science Academy: Clark Atlanta

Cameron Bufford, Marian Catholic: Grambling State

Angelo Cantelo, Marian Catholic: Lewis University

Nic Vitiritti, Mount Carmel: Carthage

Lawrence Noble, Brooks: Coppin State