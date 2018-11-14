White Sox ACE program adds 20 more to collegiate ranks
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
The White Sox held their annual a signing day ceremony with members of their Amateur City Elite (ACE) program Wednesday, with 20 high school players signing letters of intent to play college baseball.
This year’s event at Guaranteed Rate Field raised the number of student-athletes who will go on to higher education institutions to more than 180 participants since 2007. Twenty-four ACE alumni have been drafted.
Sox shortstop Tim Anderson spoke to the players before the ceremony, which was emceed by Laurence Holmes of 670-AM The Score.
Through the ACE program, the Sox offer the top players among the inner-city (and suburban) baseball communities the opportunity to play against highly competitive travel teams. ACE team members (12-18 years of age) participate in elite practice and competition schedules while receiving academic direction to prepare them for success both on and off the field.
The 2018 signing class:
Michael Bolton, Brother Rice: Purdue
Benji Brokemond, Brother Rice: Miami (Ohio)
Brandon Laux, Brother Rice: Kirkland Community College
Kendall Pettis, Brother Rice: Oklahoma
Jason Hodges, Marist: Arkansas
Deven Jones, Brooks College Preparatory Academy: Triton College
Brandon Tyler, Hammond High School: Grambling State
Henry Perry, Harlan Community Academy: Harper College
Pierce Jones, Marian Catholic: Northern Illinois
Jacob Schroeder, Homewood-Flossmoor High School: Northern Illinois
DJ Gladney, Illiana Christian High School: Eastern Kentucky
Ryan Nelson, Montini Catholic: Eastern Kentucky
Kendal Ewell, Marist: Eastern Kentucky
Wendell Smith, Marist: Morehouse College
Brandon Green, Kenwood Academy: Southern University
Justice Page, Lindblom Math and Science Academy: Clark Atlanta
Cameron Bufford, Marian Catholic: Grambling State
Angelo Cantelo, Marian Catholic: Lewis University
Nic Vitiritti, Mount Carmel: Carthage
Lawrence Noble, Brooks: Coppin State