White Sox add Frare, Minaya before finale with Boston

The taxed White Sox bullpen is getting a little help.

Before Sunday’s series finale with Boston, the Sox recalled Caleb Frare from Class AAA Charlotte and purchased the contract of Juan Minaya, also from Charlotte. Outfielder Jon Jay, who hasn’t played this season because of a hip strain, was moved to the 60-day injured list, making room on the 40-man roster for Minaya.

Late Saturday, the Sox optioned Carson Fulmer and Jose Ruiz to Charlotte.

Frare had a 6.75 ERA in four appearances prior to being optioned to Charlotte on April 10. Minaya pitched in 52 games for the Sox last year, compiling a 3.28 ERA in 46 2/3 innings.

Juan Minaya pitches in the ninth inning against the Astros on Sept. 21 in Houston. | Bob Levey/Getty Images

Two new arms could come in handy for the Sox, whose pitching has been battered by Boston over the last two games. The reigning champion Red Sox have scored a combined 21 runs between Friday and Saturday. Manny Banuelos only got eight outs Saturday, and Sunday could be a bullpen day with Dylan Covey opening the game.