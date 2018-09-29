White Sox break major league strikeout record

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox wasted no time breaking the major league record for strikeouts in a season Saturday. Yoan Moncada struck out looking against Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson to lead off the Sox’ second to last game of the season, and Yolmer Sanchez immediately followed by getting called out on strikes.

That raised the team’s season total to 1,572, one more than the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017.

Moncada struck out for the 216th time, which leads the majors. The individual record of 223 is held by Mark Reynolds of the Colorado Rockies in 2009. Adam Dunn, second on the all-time list with 222 as a White Sox in 2012, is the franchise record holder. Chris Davis of the Orioles is third on the all-time list with 219 in 2016.

The Sox trailed after two innings as left-hander Carlos Rodon was lifted with no outs and the bases full in the second inning and trailing 5-1. Rodon walked four and gave up six hits, needing 66 pitches (34 thrown for strikes) to record three outs.

Yoan Moncada leads the major leagues in strikeouts. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In his previous outing, Rodon lasted 2 1/3 innings against the Cubs, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks. He entered this start, his last of the season, with an 0-4 record and 6.84 ERA in September after going 5-0 with a 1.84 ERA in July and August.