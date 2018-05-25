White Sox’ Carlos Rodon good to go after scary moment

DETROIT – Other than being treated for a cut on his head, left-hander Carlos Rodon was none the worse for wear after getting struck with a line drive during the third inning of his second minor league rehab start in Charlotte Thursday night.

Rodon was cruising along with one hit and no walks allowed with six strikeouts through 2 2/3 innings for the AAA Knights when Norfolk’s D’Arby Myers hit a line drive off Rodon’s forehead. The ball was caught by the third baseman for an out, and Rodon, after falling to the ground, got back up smiling.

“It didn’t look pretty,’’ said White Sox manager Rick Renteria, who watched the play on video. “He’s got a few staples there. Right now he’s feeling good enough to make his next start. He’ll be fine.”

Rodon, 25, who is working back to the Sox starting rotation after arthroscopic shoulder surgery in September, was examined by doctors and showed no symptoms of a concussion. He will make his next scheduled start for Charlotte and make at least one more minor league start after that. On his current path, he could return to the Sox the first week of June.

Carlos Rodon talks to Charlotte Knights manager Mark Grudzielanek (15) before exiting his start Thursday. (Charlotte Knights)

“Our thought is for him to have a couple more [rehab starts],” Renteria said. “I won’t tell you right now whether he has three, four, two. I need to make sure he’s ready for the next one.”

Between his start at Charlotte and a five-inning outing for Class A Winston-Salem, Rodon has allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out 12 over 7 2/3 innings.

“He is throwing very well,’’ Renteria said. “He feels very good. He is commanding the zone. Everyone says he looks as relaxed as they’ve ever seen him, so that’s good for us.’’

Davidson says he’s close to return

Matt Davidson missed his third consecutive game after his back locked up before Wednesday’s game against the Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field, but the designated hitter said he “felt better” Friday and was moving much better, too. He was hopeful about playing Saturday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Davidson felt some soreness Tuesday, but he played through it and was OK while warming up and hitting before Wednesday’s game. On his first warmup throw before taking ground balls, “it locked up pretty good on me,’’ Davidson said. “Random, really.’’

Davidson continued getting treatment and massage and hoped to test the back with some baseball activity Friday.

“Expecting to get in there tomorrow,’’ he said.

Renteria said Davidson is day-to-day and improving but he will proceed with caution.

“Back spasms are tricky,’’ Renteria said. “You don’t want to create what ever is causing it to happen again.’’

Gonzalez eyes June return

Right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, who was transferred to the 60-day disabled list (retroactive to April 19) this week with right rotator cuff inflammation, is slowly working his way back. He played catch Wednesday and Thursday and rested Friday.

“I think I can pitch after this long rest,” he said. “I want to be out there [at the end of June] and help out.’’

Gonzalez, who turns 34 Sunday, signed a one-year, $4.75 million deal in January. He was set to go out on a minor league rehab start when his shoulder acted up during a bullpen session at Wrigley Field two weeks ago.

“Minor strains in the back of the shoulder,’’ he said. “Nothing major, but it’s not letting me pitch. So we’ll take it easy.’’