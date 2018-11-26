White Sox claim left-hander Ian Clarkin off waivers from Cubs

Just six days after the Cubs claimed Ian Clarkin off waivers from the White Sox, the left-handed pitcher is back with the South Siders.

On Monday, the Sox claimed Clarkin off waivers from the Cubs.

The Sox originally acquired Clarkin, a San Diego native, on July 18, 2017, when they traded All-Star third baseman Todd Frazier and right-handers Tommy Kahlne and David Robertson to the Yankees. Along with Clarkin, the Sox also received right-hander Tyler Clippard and outfielders Blake Rutherford and Tito Polo from that trade.

Clarkin, whom the Yankees selected 33rd overall in the 2013 draft, has yet to break into the major-leagues. He’s also coming off a rough season with Class A Winston-Salem and Class AA Birmingham. Between the two teams, Clarkin, who turns 24 in February, went 4-5 with a 4.76 ERA over 25 games (12 starts) with Class A Winston-Salem and Class AA Birmingham.

This is a 2018 photo of Ian Clarkin of the Chicago White Sox baseball team. This image reflects the 2018 active roster as of Feb. 21, when this image was taken. | Ben Margot/Associated Press

The addition of Clarkin increased the Sox 40-man roster to 39, while the Cubs 40-man roster decreased to 38.