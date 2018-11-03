White Sox GM Hahn ‘pleased’ with Burdi’s progress

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn downplayed concerns over former first-round draft pick Zack Burdi getting shut down due to general fatigue before the conclusion of the Arizona Fall League season.

“We’re pleased with where he’s at overall, given where he’s at in his rehab,” Hahn said of the 23-year-old right-hander.

Drafted 26th overall out of Louisville in 2016 and viewed as a top closer of the future candidate with a three-pitch mix including a triple-digit fastball when healthy, Burdi underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2017.

Burdi returned to the mound this August in the Arizona Rookie League, allowing two runs over 6 1/3 innings in seven games with seven strikeouts and four walks. In five Fall League appearances covering 4 2/3 innings, Burdi did not allow an earned run.

Zack Burdi at SoxFest Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

His fastball topped out at 95 mph by most accounts, raising questions about whether he will return to his previous form.

“He’s obviously rehabbing for a long time, throwing a lot,” Hahn said. “He got to a point where he was fatigued, basically, and we decided there wasn’t additional benefit to get him back out there over the last two and a half weeks of Fall League. Let’s send him home knowing he should feel good about getting back up on the mound, that he pitched competitively, feels good and as we hoped will enter spring training without restrictions.”