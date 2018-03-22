White Sox’ Gonzalez wraps up spring with another good start

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Miguel Gonzalez’ final start of the spring was even better than his second to last one, a good way for the veteran right-hander to head into the season.

Gonzalez pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday night at Salt River Fields, striking out five and walking two while allowing four hits. He left after throwing 88 pitches with the Sox leading 3-0. Against the Dodgers Saturday, Gonzalez gave up two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

The Sox signed Gonzalez, 33, to a one-year, $4.75 million contract during the offseason after trading him to the Texas Rangers on Aug. 31. He is expected to start the Sox’ fourth game of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sox power

Tim Anderson scores on Matt Skole's double as Joel Booker (85) gives the "stand up" sign. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

Yoan Moncada hit a long home run that landed near the top of the berm beyond the right field wall against Taijuan Walker, his third of the spring. Tim Anderson doubled, tripled and singled his first three times up. Designated hitter Matt Skole doubled in a run and Avisail Garcia was 2-for-4

On the back fields

Right-handed reliever Danny Farquhar, who will be a middle-late innings reliever in the Sox bullpen, pitched in an intrasquad game against Sox minor leaguers, going 2 2/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Engel scratched

Center fielder Adam Engel was scratched a second consecutive day with a stiff neck. Engel was replaced by Class A outfielder Joel Booker. Jose Abreu sat out a second straight start with a tight left hamstring.

On deck

Sox vs. Mariners, Casey Lawrence vs. James Shields, 3:05 p.m., Friday, Glendale, 720-AM, whitesox.com.