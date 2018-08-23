White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech acknowledges, deletes 2013 racist tweets

While White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech was basking in the glory after his major-league debut Tuesday, several Twitter users exposed racist tweets of his from 2013 — one of which included the N-word.

All the tweets have since been deleted.

“Yeah, I had to delete some stuff,” Kopech told the Sun-Times on Thursday. “Things I said that were immature and inappropriate. I used some poor language in there. Obviously, I’m trying to be looked at as a role model and the last thing I want to do is have some kid look at what I’m saying and take it the wrong way.

“It’s unfortunate that I was ever at that point mentally but it’s not who I am now. Yeah, I cleaned some tweets up and tried to get rid of them. But, obviously, people saw them. It’s not who I am now and it’s not who I want to be. It was something I did in high school, and with everything I’ve gone through in pro ball the last five seasons I feel like a big part of my career was maturing. Hate to see it but it’s not who I am anymore.”

here's some of them pic.twitter.com/mhZNGwE6UK — britney (@mylittlefaith) August 20, 2018 Chicago White Sox prospect Michael Kopech listens as he he meets with members of the media before a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Kopech, 22, acknowledged the tweets were posted when he was 17. He told the Sun-Times that he wants to be a role model and those tweets don’t represent his current beliefs.

This all comes after Trea Turner, Sean Newcomb and Josh Hader were found as having a murky social-media history last month. All three received backlash for offensive tweets that were dug up from their past. They all apologized for the tweets, which have since been deleted.

This isn’t a new phenomenon. Earlier this year, quarterback Josh Allen had racist tweets from 2012 and 2013 go viral just hours before the NFL Draft. Likewise, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo deleted his Twitter account after embarrassing posts surfaced while he was playing in the NCAA championship game.

Contributing: Daryl Van Schouwen