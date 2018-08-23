White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech acknowledges, deletes 2013 racist tweets
While White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech was basking in the glory after his major-league debut Tuesday, several Twitter users exposed racist tweets of his from 2013 — one of which included the N-word.
All the tweets have since been deleted.
Kopech, 22, acknowledged the tweets were posted when he was 17. He told the Sun-Times that he wants to be a role model and those tweets don’t represent his current beliefs.
This all comes after Trea Turner, Sean Newcomb and Josh Hader were found as having a murky social-media history last month. All three received backlash for offensive tweets that were dug up from their past. They all apologized for the tweets, which have since been deleted.
This isn’t a new phenomenon. Earlier this year, quarterback Josh Allen had racist tweets from 2012 and 2013 go viral just hours before the NFL Draft. Likewise, Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo deleted his Twitter account after embarrassing posts surfaced while he was playing in the NCAA championship game.
